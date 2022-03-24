Man Clocks Two Million Kilometers in 1993 Corolla, Stock Engine and Tranny Still Intact

Depending on where you live, “the car In front is always a Toyota.” That’s because the Japanese-based automaker has built a reputation developing the most reliable and adventurous cars on the planet. One man in New Zealand proved Toyota’s engineering perfection surpassing a significant milestone in his 1993 Toyota Corolla station wagon.
Graeme Hebley, a newspaper delivery contractor, clocked two million kilometers (1,24 million miles) on his car earlier this month.
The newspaper contractor drives his 1993 Toyota Corolla station wagon approximately 4 hours (google maps data) from Wellington to New Plymouth and back six days a week delivering a local daily, New Zealand Herald reported. Hebley has been a newspaper contractor since the 1960s.
According to his local service station, Guthrie’s Auto Care, Hebley’s Corolla puts down about 5,000 kilometers (3,100 miles) per week. As a result, he needs a regular maintenance service every fortnight.
The newspaper contractor who has been servicing his car at this auto care center for the last 22 years says the relationship started when his car broke down one morning, and one of the attendants came to his rescue.
Hebley acquired the 1993 Toyota Corolla station wagon in 2000 with about 80,000 kilometers (50,000 miles) on the odometer. Apart from general maintenance services like cam belt and wheel bearing replacement, the car is generally stock.
According to John Sherman, his local mechanic, the automobile still runs on its original engine and transmission. When asked how the vehicle could achieve such a milestone, he said it was due to a combination of the product, regular service, and owner maintenance.
It’s not surprising that Hubley’s Corolla was able to run two million kilometers on the odometer. Toyota has built a reputation around reliability.
According to Consumer Reports ranking on the most reliable cars in 2021, Toyota was one of the three most reliable cars with five entries, including the Prius, Prius Prime, Corolla, 4Runner, and Camry.
Hebley’s local mechanic confessed he wouldn’t have believed the figures if he hadn’t worked on the car himself. “That era of Toyota has such built-in reliability." He said.
