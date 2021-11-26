autoevolution
2022 Toyota Corolla Gains Multimedia Update, New Colors and New Trek Special Edition Spec

26 Nov 2021, 10:40 UTC ·
Toyota is enhancing the Corolla for the 2022 model year in Europe with a series of visual upgrades and new technology features. The main novelty is the Corolla now getting the carmaker’s latest infotainment system, which should significantly enhance connectivity and functionality. The system will be standard on Mid+, GR Sport, Trek and High grades, and an optional extra on Mid-grade models.
Powered by a faster CPU that operates 2.4 times quicker than the current unit, the system can be accessed via an 8-inch central touchscreen. All the information goes through the car’s data communications module (DCM), which means you don’t have to do any phone pairing.

Other tech upgrades include the new on-board voice agent (capable of operating the infotainment system and performing functions such as opening or closing windows), while software updates are made over the air. Of course, users are still provided with smartphone integration courtesy of Apple CarPlay (wireless) and Android Auto (wired).

As for the visuals, 2022 Corolla models now come with new Platinum White Pearl and Silver Metallic colors, which you can also get in a bi-tone combination for both the Hatchback and the Touring Sports versions. The sedan meanwhile has new 10-spoke 17-inch alloy wheels, which are standard on the Mid+ grade and available as an option on the High grade.

Finally, the Trek special edition variant – a product of Toyota’s partnership with bicycle manufacturer Trek Bikes – has resulted in the hybrid Corolla Touring Sports providing the Trek-Segafredo pro-cycling team with its services.

The special edition spec builds on the Trek Touring Sports, while adding new 18-inch alloy wheels, chrome window frames, wheel arch mouldings, front and rear under-runs, a ride height increased by 20 mm (0.78 inches), piano black door handles on the inside, black leather upholstery and a satin chrome deco line across the instrument panel and front doors. Power meanwhile comes from a 2.0-liter self-charging hybrid electric system.

The upgraded Corolla will reach its customers in Europe towards the end of January 2022.
