Infiniti QX Inspiration Concept Serves As Preview For Electric Crossover

Nissan announced not that long ago that it plans to electrify its lineup to a great extent. As part of the plan, an electric crossover will be introduced at some point in the future. The underpinnings are certain to be shared with Infiniti, which claims the QX Inspiration Concept previews the upcoming EV.

458 kilometers (284 miles) for the Revealed at the 2019 Detroit Auto Show, the QX Inspiration looks unlike anything else in the Infiniti or Nissan lineups. Described as a mid-size crossover with e-, the one-off also promises to deliver “confidence in all situations” thanks to the dual-motor setup and low center of gravity.Infiniti doesn’t go into range or performance details, but does mention the QX Inspiration rides on 22-inch wheels. 183 inches (4,650 millimeters) long, the concept doesn’t feature a transmission tunnel or driveshaft, translating to a “lounge-like interior” influenced by “omotenashi, the Japanese approach to hospitality.”If it doesn’t have tatami mattresses and a bamboo water fountain, then Infiniti has to take those two into consideration as well for the production model. Humorous note aside, the premium division of Nissan hasn’t offered a time frame - not even the year - of the arrival of the QX Inspiration in dealer showrooms.“The decision to electrify the range was an inflection point for our brand,” said Alfonso Albaisa, senior vice-president for global design at Infiniti. “We started to understand the potential of new architectures and technologies and how they could influence a change in how we design our cars.”At the present moment, BEV technology at Nissan tops with the Leaf e+. Launched in Japan at the beginning of the year, the electric hatchback with the 60-kWh lithium-ion battery has 40 percent more range than the standard model with 40 kilowatt-hours.458 kilometers (284 miles) for the Leaf e+ in Japan under WLTP is nothing to scoff at, especially not at this price point. In the Land of the Rising Sun, pricing kicks off at 4,162,320 yen or the equivalent of $38,200 at the current exchange rate.