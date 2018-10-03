563 HP Infiniti Q60 Black S Shows Functional F1 Hybrid in Paris

5 Coolest Cars Fitted With Motorcycle Engines That Made an Impact on the World

With electrification being a pillar of the 2018 Paris Motor Show, Infiniti has also placed itself on the electron juice-sipping map, with the help of the Q60 Project Black S. 17 photos



As for a potential production version, the rumor mill talks about the Infiniti Q60 Project Black S landing around 2020, despite no official confirmation of such a model. Now, if you're experiencing deja-vu, it's probably because the automaker first introduced the concept car at the 2017 Geneva Motor Show. Nevertheless, the vehicle has now moved on to become a functional prototype.In its evolution, the concept has lost a bit of weight, but it still tips the scales at a meaty 3,915 lbs.Compared to the Q60 coupe you can find in showrooms, the Black S is much more than just a hotter model proposal. And that's because we're looking at a gas-electric laboratory here.The hybrid powertrain featured tech bits found in Renault 's Formula 1 racecars. Keep in mind that Infiniti belongs to Nissan, who is engaged in an alliance with Renault.The twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 of the production car works with three electric motor-generators, delivering an overall output of 563 hp. And while a final 0 to 60 mph number hasn't been delivered yet, this will sit under the 4.0-second mark.While the first two motor-generators (MGU-H) are part of the twin-turbo setup (we're talking electric compressors here). These units can recover energy during both the acceleration and the deceleration phases and are used to charge a 4.4-kWh battery.As for the third motor-generator (MGU-K), this records deceleration energy and helps the internal combustion engine power the car.While current F1 cars only use a single turbo, the setup we have here is similar to the hardware the racecars use, with Infiniti calling the tech a "dual-hybrid" powertrain.To an untrained eye, the aero package of the Q60 Project Black S might look like a mere attempt to draw attention. However, the elements found on the car are more elaborate than that, as, for instance, the rear wing benefits from Renault F1 expertise.The motorsport touch can also be found inside the machine, where all the controls, from the throttle and the steering to the gearshifts and even the brakes are done in by-wire fashion. And while the by-wire brakes might surprise you, the carmaker talks about this setup helping the driver receive consistent feedback while being part of a high heat dissipation plan, as required by racing duties.As for a potential production version, the rumor mill talks about the Infiniti Q60 Project Black S landing around 2020, despite no official confirmation of such a model.