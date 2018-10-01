Five Automakers That Used to be in a Different Business Before Making Cars

Infiniti Shows the Prototype 9 and 10 at the Petersen Automotive Museum

For the entire month of October, the iconic Petersen Automotive Museum in Los Angeles is home to two of the most exciting concepts shown in recent years, the Infiniti Prototypes. 6 photos



Both concepts were introduced by Infiniti as a means to present how the design lines of the brand could evolve in the future, and how they would be used to incorporate electric drivetrains.



The two Prototypes revealed by the Japanese carmaker these past two years are hoped to eventually turn into a production version as a sports electric vehicle. The launch of such a machine was announced by Infiniti’s president in early 2017, but up until now no major developments, apart for the two concepts, were announced.



The first electric Infinitis are scheduled to arrive in 2021, when a new range of pure electric vehicles join old and new hybrids and range extenders.



When the new electric cars are launched, Infiniti promises a revolution, as its cars will “break down many of the perceived barriers to EV and hybrid car ownership.”



Both concepts were introduced by Infiniti as a means to present how the design lines of the brand could evolve in the future, and how they would be used to incorporate electric drivetrains.

Prototype 9, made its first public appearance at the 2017 Monterey Car Week as an electric open-wheeler that blended the past with the future. The concept is powered by a Nissan-sourced electric motor and battery combo.

One year after the presentation of the 9, Prototype 10 made its entrance at the same event, as a tribute to early Californian speedsters, but with an electric twist. No details on what actually powers the car were released at the time.

