autoevolution
COMING UP:  2018 Paris Motor Show  
 

Infiniti Shows the Prototype 9 and 10 at the Petersen Automotive Museum

1 Oct 2018, 9:58 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Auto Events
For the entire month of October, the iconic Petersen Automotive Museum in Los Angeles is home to two of the most exciting concepts shown in recent years, the Infiniti Prototypes.
6 photos
Infiniti Prototype 10Infiniti Prototype 10Infiniti Prototype 10Infiniti Prototype 10Infiniti Prototype 10
Both the 9 and the 10, as the carmaker calls them, are to be found on the second floor of the venue, outside the Art Center Design Room, in their first public outing in Hollywood.

Both concepts were introduced by Infiniti as a means to present how the design lines of the brand could evolve in the future, and how they would be used to incorporate electric drivetrains.  

The first of the two, Prototype 9, made its first public appearance at the 2017 Monterey Car Week as an electric open-wheeler that blended the past with the future. The concept is powered by a Nissan-sourced electric motor and battery combo.

One year after the presentation of the 9, Prototype 10 made its entrance at the same event, as a tribute to early Californian speedsters, but with an electric twist. No details on what actually powers the car were released at the time.

The two Prototypes revealed by the Japanese carmaker these past two years are hoped to eventually turn into a production version as a sports electric vehicle. The launch of such a machine was announced by Infiniti’s president in early 2017, but up until now no major developments, apart for the two concepts, were announced.

The first electric Infinitis are scheduled to arrive in 2021, when a new range of pure electric vehicles join old and new hybrids and range extenders.

When the new electric cars are launched, Infiniti promises a revolution, as its cars will “break down many of the perceived barriers to EV and hybrid car ownership.”

Whether that means greater performance than anything on the market, simply exclusive services or a combination of the two, it’s anybody’s guess.
infiniti prototype 10 Infiniti Prototype 9 Infiniti petersen automotive museum
press release
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One SpaceX Big Falcon Rocket, Humanity's First SpaceshipSpaceX Big Falcon Rocket, Humanity's First Spaceship
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Speeding Fines In The EU - How Much Will It Cost If You Go 13 Mph Above BMW Concepts That Previewed Production ModelsBMW Concepts That Previewed Production Models
May the Space Force Be With You How the Mercedes Automated Valet Parking Works Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
BMW’s Future is Incredibly Unusual The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
The Three Horsemen of the Apocalypse How To Take Proper Care of Your Car's Matte Paint Finish Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Share. Don’t Drive. Repeat. WayRay Navion – The Augmented Reality Head-Up Display Five Automakers That Used to be in a Different Business Before Making CarsFive Automakers That Used to be in a Different Business Before Making Cars
Is It Cheating? Speeding Fines In the U.S. - The Worst Places To Go Over The Limit in America Five Odd Engine Fitment Solutions And Configurations That Will Never RetunFive Odd Engine Fitment Solutions And Configurations That Will Never Retun
INFINITI models:
INFINITI EX37INFINITI EX37 Medium SUVINFINITI Q60INFINITI Q60 CoupeINFINITI QX70INFINITI QX70 CrossoverINFINITI QX30INFINITI QX30 CrossoverINFINITI Q70INFINITI Q70 CompactAll INFINITI models  
 
 