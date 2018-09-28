Infiniti Project Black S Concept to Show in Paris

Back in March 2017, Infiniti and Renault announced they were working together on a luxury - Formula 1 car blend, which they presented at the Geneva Motor Show. A year and a half later, the souped up model is coming at us again this time to Paris.

14 photos



Infiniti does say that this time the Black S is a prototype meant to show the world how Formula One dual-hybrid electric powertrain technology can be deployed in a road car. A flood of technical details was released to back up that claim.



Project Black S will be powered by a 3.0-liter V6 twin-turbo engine mated to an energy recovery system for a total output of 563 hp, way up from the conventional, non-ERS engine which develops 400 hp.



The drivetrain is supposed to power-on a body that has a power to weight ratio of 235W/kg, which means an acceleration time of under four seconds is possible.



And speaking of the car’s body, the prototype is based on the



“Project Black S utilizes the high power and smart energy management from advanced powertrains, a thrilling dynamic capability on road and track, and a performance-oriented aesthetic,” said in a statement Infiniti chairman Roland Krueger.



