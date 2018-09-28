autoevolution
 

Infiniti Project Black S Concept to Show in Paris

28 Sep 2018, 11:52 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Concept Car
Back in March 2017, Infiniti and Renault announced they were working together on a luxury - Formula 1 car blend, which they presented at the Geneva Motor Show. A year and a half later, the souped up model is coming at us again this time to Paris.
14 photos
Infiniti Project Black S @ 2017 Geneva Motor ShowInfiniti Project Black S @ 2017 Geneva Motor ShowInfiniti Project Black S @ 2017 Geneva Motor ShowInfiniti Project Black S @ 2017 Geneva Motor ShowInfiniti Project Black S @ 2017 Geneva Motor ShowInfiniti Project Black S @ 2017 Geneva Motor ShowInfiniti Project Black S @ 2017 Geneva Motor ShowInfiniti Project Black S @ 2017 Geneva Motor ShowInfiniti Project Black S @ 2017 Geneva Motor ShowInfiniti Project Black S @ 2017 Geneva Motor ShowInfiniti Project Black S @ 2017 Geneva Motor ShowInfiniti Project Black S @ 2017 Geneva Motor ShowInfiniti Project Black S @ 2017 Geneva Motor Show
Infiniti said on Friday Project Black S concept to be shown at Porte de Versailles is “new,” but it’s unclear what exactly that means, as the car is pretty much the same as the one shown in Geneva.

Infiniti does say that this time the Black S is a prototype meant to show the world how Formula One dual-hybrid electric powertrain technology can be deployed in a road car. A flood of technical details was released to back up that claim.

Project Black S will be powered by a 3.0-liter V6 twin-turbo engine mated to an energy recovery system for a total output of 563 hp, way up from the conventional, non-ERS engine which develops 400 hp.

The drivetrain is supposed to power-on a body that has a power to weight ratio of 235W/kg, which means an acceleration time of under four seconds is possible.

And speaking of the car’s body, the prototype is based on the Q60 Red Sport sports coupe, tweaked by Infiniti specialists and the Renault Formula 1 team of engineers. The modifications made include changes to the car’s aerodynamics, especially to the rear wing, but also performance tweaks.

“Project Black S utilizes the high power and smart energy management from advanced powertrains, a thrilling dynamic capability on road and track, and a performance-oriented aesthetic,” said in a statement Infiniti chairman Roland Krueger.

Infiniti did not officially announce plans to transform the Black S into a production version, but did say that for now the car will be used only a “testbed for new ideas and technologies.
Infiniti Project Black S Infiniti Formula 1 2018 Paris Motor Show
press release
Detroit: Become Weapon The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
The Three Horsemen of the Apocalypse How the Mercedes Automated Valet Parking Works Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
Share. Don’t Drive. Repeat. Speeding Fines In The EU - How Much Will It Cost If You Go 13 Mph Above Five Odd Engine Fitment Solutions And Configurations That Will Never RetunFive Odd Engine Fitment Solutions And Configurations That Will Never Retun
May the Space Force Be With You How To Take Proper Care of Your Car's Matte Paint Finish SpaceX Big Falcon Rocket, Humanity's First SpaceshipSpaceX Big Falcon Rocket, Humanity's First Spaceship
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Bigger Wheels and Tires - Where Performance Begins And Ends Short History of the Yellow School BusShort History of the Yellow School Bus
BMW’s Future is Incredibly Unusual Speeding Fines In the U.S. - The Worst Places To Go Over The Limit in America The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One BMW Concepts That Previewed Production ModelsBMW Concepts That Previewed Production Models
INFINITI models:
INFINITI EX37INFINITI EX37 Medium SUVINFINITI Q60INFINITI Q60 CoupeINFINITI QX70INFINITI QX70 CrossoverINFINITI QX30INFINITI QX30 CrossoverINFINITI Q70INFINITI Q70 CompactAll INFINITI models  
 
 