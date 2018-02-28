Ice Blue Metallic Porsche 911 R Shows Crazy Two-Tone Stripes in Qatar

It's impossible not to notice that Porsche's GT division has introduced no less than three goodies in less than a year and we're referring to 991.2 specials such as the GT3 (Touring Package included), GT2 RS and GT3 RS
. And with the GT3 even bringing back the manual, it can be easy for all these fresh developments to steal the thunder of the 911 R.
Nevertheless, we want to keep the three-pedal special under the spotlights, which is why we're here to show you an example of the rear-engined delight that stands out.
The machine, which is chassis #088/991, has been spotted in Doha, Qatar earlier this month.
It all starts with the special hue of this German delight, namely Ice Blue Metallic. It's worth noting that the owner of this car fell in love with the said shade, thus deciding this must also cover the side skirts. Note that the side mirror caps come in carbon.
Nevertheless, the stripes of the car are the ones that set it apart - the top section of the Neunelfer is adorned with stripes mixing dark blue and yellow, while the side stripes only feature the latter hue. Oh, and let's not forget the banana-colored calipers, which signal the presence of PCCB (Porsche Carbon Ceramic Brakes) hardware.
The car comes with the standard Xenon front light clusters, which pack silver inner graphics, while the hue is also used for the wheels.
And while we can't see too many details of the cabin, we can tell you that this Zuffenhausen special packs the full bucket seats, which are shared with the all-mighty 918 Spyder.
Returning to the 991.2 GT models we mentioned in the intro, you might want to see how such a machine looks when covered in Ice Blue Metallic - here
's a 2018 Porsche 911 GT3 we showed you one month ago.
A PTSRS Exclusive: Presenting the only confirmed PTS Ice Blue Metallic (eisblaumetallic; M5Q) 911 R, chassis #088/991, finally seen in Doha, Qatar. This example sports the single-mass flywheel, standard silver wheels, standard xenons, standard red tails, full bucket seats, painted side skirts, and side mirrors in carbon. Thanks to the complete registry of all 911 Rs in the TAG 911 R book, which I will be uploading a review of soon, I had already known of a PTS Ice Blue Metallic R having originally been delivered to the Arabian Gulf. But until recently, this car had never made a public appearance. Ice Blue Metallic was the communication color for the 997.2 Turbo S from 2010-12. Many thanks to @slayclopsphotography for these photos, which are screenshots from Porsche Club Qatar’s recent Snapchat story. If any local readers in Doha have more photos of this very special car, please send me a message. What are your thoughts on this R? #PTSRS
