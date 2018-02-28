Ice Blue Metallic Porsche 911 R Shows Crazy Two-Tone Stripes in Qatar

A PTSRS Exclusive: Presenting the only confirmed PTS Ice Blue Metallic (eisblaumetallic; M5Q) 911 R, chassis #088/991, finally seen in Doha, Qatar. This example sports the single-mass flywheel, standard silver wheels, standard xenons, standard red tails, full bucket seats, painted side skirts, and side mirrors in carbon. Thanks to the complete registry of all 911 Rs in the TAG 911 R book, which I will be uploading a review of soon, I had already known of a PTS Ice Blue Metallic R having originally been delivered to the Arabian Gulf. But until recently, this car had never made a public appearance. Ice Blue Metallic was the communication color for the 997.2 Turbo S from 2010-12. Many thanks to @slayclopsphotography for these photos, which are screenshots from Porsche Club Qatar’s recent Snapchat story. If any local readers in Doha have more photos of this very special car, please send me a message. What are your thoughts on this R? #PTSRS

