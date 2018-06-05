autoevolution
 

Hyundai Tucson Facelift Gets 48V Mild-Hybrid (Diesel) Powertrain

5 Jun 2018, 19:03 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
After making its North American debut, the Tucson facelift is ready for Europe with the same cosmetic changes but also a new type of engine.
18 photos
Hyundai Tucson Facelift Gets 48V Mild-Hybrid (Diesel) PowertrainHyundai Tucson Facelift Gets 48V Mild-Hybrid (Diesel) PowertrainHyundai Tucson Facelift Gets 48V Mild-Hybrid (Diesel) PowertrainHyundai Tucson Facelift Gets 48V Mild-Hybrid (Diesel) PowertrainHyundai Tucson Facelift Gets 48V Mild-Hybrid (Diesel) PowertrainHyundai Tucson Facelift Gets 48V Mild-Hybrid (Diesel) PowertrainHyundai Tucson Facelift Gets 48V Mild-Hybrid (Diesel) PowertrainHyundai Tucson Facelift Gets 48V Mild-Hybrid (Diesel) PowertrainHyundai Tucson Facelift Gets 48V Mild-Hybrid (Diesel) PowertrainHyundai Tucson Facelift Gets 48V Mild-Hybrid (Diesel) PowertrainHyundai Tucson Facelift Gets 48V Mild-Hybrid (Diesel) PowertrainHyundai Tucson Facelift Gets 48V Mild-Hybrid (Diesel) PowertrainHyundai Tucson Facelift Gets 48V Mild-Hybrid (Diesel) PowertrainHyundai Tucson Facelift Gets 48V Mild-Hybrid (Diesel) PowertrainHyundai Tucson Facelift Gets 48V Mild-Hybrid (Diesel) PowertrainHyundai Tucson Facelift Gets 48V Mild-Hybrid (Diesel) PowertrainHyundai Tucson Facelift Gets 48V Mild-Hybrid (Diesel) Powertrain
While Toyota and Nissan are bidding farewell to diesel crossovers, Hyundai is merging one of its oil-burners with a mild-hybrid 48V electric system.

To be more precise, the tech consists of a 2-liter diesel engine that's matched to a 0.44kWh 48-volt lithium-ion battery, LDC converter, inverter and starter generator. Thanks to this and brake energy recovery, the first-ever Hyundai hybrid model is said to be 7% more efficient and cleaner than it would have been otherwise.

The 48V system assists the combustion engine by discharging the battery juice to reduce engine load under light acceleration or to provide additional torque when you press the throttle all the way.

Interestingly, at 186 horsepower, this is now the most powerful Tucson model offered in Europe, and it comes with an 8-speed automatic option, unlike the US model which gets a 6-speed.

“With our new mild hybrid powertrain system for our best-selling model, we are further expanding the company’s electrification strategy to make clean technologies accessible for even more customers”, said Hyundai Europe’s VP for Marketing and Product, Andreas-Christoph Hofmann. “It will be available in combination with more engines in the future, as part of our highly diverse mix of electrified solutions.”

Hyundai will add the same mild hybrid technology to its 1.6-liter diesel and start offering it in early 2019. The rest of the powertrains probably carried over as they were before because there's no mention of them in the press release.

Cosmetically, the Tucson has been updated with a new grille inspired by the new Santa Fe, as well as angular lines in both the head- and fog-lights. We're not particularly fond of the design. The AWD system is supposed to offer better torque distribution, while the cabin features trim updates and the latest infotainment perched on top of the dashboard.

2019 Hyundai Tucson Hyundai Tucson facelift Hyundai Tucson 48V mild-hybrid
Booth Girls Have Cooties The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Royal Weddings Cars and CarriagesRoyal Weddings Cars and Carriages
Tesla's Response to the Model X Crash Is Just Not Good Enough Drifting Guide for Dummies The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Auf Wiedersehen, Diesel? Audi Procon-Ten: The No-Airbag Safety System A Short History of Go-Kart RacingA Short History of Go-Kart Racing
Tank Vs. Well How the European eCall Emergency System Works Blue Origin's Race to the StarsBlue Origin's Race to the Stars
Does Tesla Model 3 Make Any Sense to You? How to Use the Bush Winch Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? WLTP and RDE Tests Explained Roborace - Racing with No DriverRoborace - Racing with No Driver
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Chasing Dragons – The Boeing Starliner Space CapsuleChasing Dragons – The Boeing Starliner Space Capsule
HYUNDAI models:
HYUNDAI i20 ActiveHYUNDAI i20 Active CrossoverHYUNDAI i20 5-doorsHYUNDAI i20 5-doors CrossoverHYUNDAI Kona ElectricHYUNDAI Kona Electric Small SUVHYUNDAI TucsonHYUNDAI Tucson CrossoverHYUNDAI Santa Fe (US)HYUNDAI Santa Fe (US) Medium SUVAll HYUNDAI models  
 
 