Consumer Reports Is Disappointed With Its $28,000 Ford EcoSport

SUV

But the smallsegment is booming all over the world, not just in America. Ford needed to offer something fast, and a mild facelift was enough to cure the EcoSport of some flaws.The original infotainment system or the trunk-mounted spare tire would have made it look completely outdated. But Consumer Reports had plenty of other things to complain about.For starters, the interior isn't a good fit for the average American. The small armrest is in the wrong place, while the seat height adjustment is offputting. Taller people will also find the rear of the EcoSport a tight squeeze.Powertrains weren't much better. CR says the base 1-liter is inadequate and opted for the more powerful 2-liter. But even then, the sluggish response of the automatic gearbox spoils an otherwise sporty experience.Considering the crash safety rating in Brazil, we're happy that Ford installed airbags in the EcoSport. However, specific safety systems which we've begun taking for granted aren't available or come only once you pass the middle trim level. And we all know how much Consumer Reports likes to say they should be standard.And then we come to the issue of price. The base EcoSport comes in at $19,995. CR had a lot of nice things to say about the less expensive, better-looking and more practical Hyundai Kona.But the real shock here is that the model purchased for testing was a whopping $28,130. You can get not one but two Fiestas for that kind of cash, or even a frisky Mustang. And what about the $29,315 Ford Edge - small is beautiful? More like small is dorky and pointless.