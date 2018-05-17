autoevolution
 

Consumer Reports Is Disappointed With Its $28,000 Ford EcoSport

17 May 2018, 20:29 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
We were surprised by Ford's decision to start selling the EcoSport in America. The little crossover was initially designed as a cheap runabout in Brazil and is based on an ancient Fiesta platform.
126 photos
2018 Ford EcoSport (European model)2018 Ford EcoSport (European model)2018 Ford EcoSport (European model)2018 Ford EcoSport (European model)2018 Ford EcoSport (European model)2018 Ford EcoSport (European model)2018 Ford EcoSport (European model)2018 Ford EcoSport (European model)2018 Ford EcoSport (European model)2018 Ford EcoSport (European model)2018 Ford EcoSport (European model)2018 Ford EcoSport (European model)2018 Ford EcoSport (European model)2018 Ford EcoSport (European model)2018 Ford EcoSport (European model)2018 Ford EcoSport (European model)2018 Ford EcoSport (European model)2018 Ford EcoSport (European model)2018 Ford EcoSport (European model)2018 Ford EcoSport (European model)2018 Ford EcoSport (European model)2018 Ford EcoSport (European model)2018 Ford EcoSport (European model)2018 Ford EcoSport (European model)2018 Ford EcoSport (European model)2018 Ford EcoSport (European model)2018 Ford EcoSport (European model)2018 Ford EcoSport (European model)2018 Ford EcoSport (European model)2018 Ford EcoSport (European model)2018 Ford EcoSport (European model)2018 Ford EcoSport (European model)2018 Ford EcoSport (European model)2018 Ford EcoSport (European model)2018 Ford EcoSport (European model)2018 Ford EcoSport (European model)2018 Ford EcoSport (European model)2018 Ford EcoSport (European model)2018 Ford EcoSport (European model)2018 Ford EcoSport (European model)2018 Ford EcoSport (European model)2018 Ford EcoSport (European model)2018 Ford EcoSport (European model)2018 Ford EcoSport (European model)2018 Ford EcoSport (European model)2018 Ford EcoSport (European model)2018 Ford EcoSport (European model)2018 Ford EcoSport (European model)2018 Ford EcoSport (European model)2018 Ford EcoSport (European model)2018 Ford EcoSport (European model)2018 Ford EcoSport (European model)2018 Ford EcoSport (European model)2018 Ford EcoSport (European model)2018 Ford EcoSport (European model)2018 Ford EcoSport (European model)2018 Ford EcoSport (European model)2018 Ford EcoSport (European model)2018 Ford EcoSport (European model)2018 Ford EcoSport (European model)2018 Ford EcoSport (European model)2018 Ford EcoSport (European model)2018 Ford EcoSport (European model)2018 Ford EcoSport (European model)2018 Ford EcoSport (European model)2018 Ford EcoSport (European model)2018 Ford EcoSport (European model)2018 Ford EcoSport (European model)2018 Ford EcoSport (European model)2018 Ford EcoSport (European model)2018 Ford EcoSport (European model)2018 Ford EcoSport (European model)2018 Ford EcoSport (European model)2018 Ford EcoSport (European model)2018 Ford EcoSport (European model)2018 Ford EcoSport (European model)2018 Ford EcoSport (European model)2018 Ford EcoSport (European model)2018 Ford EcoSport (European model)2018 Ford EcoSport (European model)2018 Ford EcoSport (European model)2018 Ford EcoSport (European model)2018 Ford EcoSport (European model)2018 Ford EcoSport (European model)2018 Ford EcoSport (European model)2018 Ford EcoSport (European model)2018 Ford EcoSport (European model)2018 Ford EcoSport (European model)2018 Ford EcoSport (European model)2018 Ford EcoSport (European model)2018 Ford EcoSport (European model)2018 Ford EcoSport (European model)2018 Ford EcoSport (European model)2018 Ford EcoSport (European model)2018 Ford EcoSport (European model)2018 Ford EcoSport (European model)2018 Ford EcoSport (European model)2018 Ford EcoSport (European model)2018 Ford EcoSport (European model)2018 Ford EcoSport (European model)2018 Ford EcoSport (European model)2018 Ford EcoSport (European model)2018 Ford EcoSport (European model)2018 Ford EcoSport (European model)2018 Ford EcoSport (European model)2018 Ford EcoSport (European model)2018 Ford EcoSport (European model)2018 Ford EcoSport (European model)2018 Ford EcoSport (European model)2018 Ford EcoSport (European model)2018 Ford EcoSport (European model)2018 Ford EcoSport (European model)2018 Ford EcoSport (European model)2018 Ford EcoSport (European model)2018 Ford EcoSport (European model)2018 Ford EcoSport (European model)2018 Ford EcoSport (European model)2018 Ford EcoSport (European model)2018 Ford EcoSport (European model)2018 Ford EcoSport (European model)2018 Ford EcoSport (European model)2018 Ford EcoSport (European model)2018 Ford EcoSport (European model)2018 Ford EcoSport (European model)2018 Ford EcoSport (European model)
But the small SUV segment is booming all over the world, not just in America. Ford needed to offer something fast, and a mild facelift was enough to cure the EcoSport of some flaws.

The original infotainment system or the trunk-mounted spare tire would have made it look completely outdated. But Consumer Reports had plenty of other things to complain about.

For starters, the interior isn't a good fit for the average American. The small armrest is in the wrong place, while the seat height adjustment is offputting. Taller people will also find the rear of the EcoSport a tight squeeze.

Powertrains weren't much better. CR says the base 1-liter is inadequate and opted for the more powerful 2-liter. But even then, the sluggish response of the automatic gearbox spoils an otherwise sporty experience.

Considering the crash safety rating in Brazil, we're happy that Ford installed airbags in the EcoSport. However, specific safety systems which we've begun taking for granted aren't available or come only once you pass the middle trim level. And we all know how much Consumer Reports likes to say they should be standard.

And then we come to the issue of price. The base EcoSport comes in at $19,995. CR had a lot of nice things to say about the less expensive, better-looking and more practical Hyundai Kona.

But the real shock here is that the model purchased for testing was a whopping $28,130. You can get not one but two Fiestas for that kind of cash, or even a frisky Mustang. And what about the $29,315 Ford Edge - small is beautiful? More like small is dorky and pointless.

Ford EcoSport Ford Consumer Reports
Auf Wiedersehen, Diesel? How Sweden’s Electric Road Network Will Work Digital Transformer - The Mill BlackbirdDigital Transformer - The Mill Blackbird
Tesla's Response to the Model X Crash Is Just Not Good Enough Formula E Rules and Regulations Explained Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How to Avoid City Traffic Jams Like a Boss Blue Origin's Race to the StarsBlue Origin's Race to the Stars
Booth Girls Have Cooties Formula 1 Energy Recovery System Explained NASA Lunar Outpost – The Gateway to Our FutureNASA Lunar Outpost – The Gateway to Our Future
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Tank Vs. Well How the European eCall Emergency System Works Dubai Police Supercars Explained: The Full StoryDubai Police Supercars Explained: The Full Story
Toyota Beat Volkswagen. And That’s That. The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Chasing Dragons – The Boeing Starliner Space CapsuleChasing Dragons – The Boeing Starliner Space Capsule
FORD models:
FORD Transit Connect WagonFORD Transit Connect Wagon Medium MPVFORD FusionFORD Fusion CompactFORD Focus ST-5 DoorsFORD Focus ST-5 Doors CompactFORD Ranger Double CabFORD Ranger Double Cab Midsize PickupFORD EDGEFORD EDGE CrossoverAll FORD models  
 
 