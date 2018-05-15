2019 Kia Sportage Facelift Revealed in Full at the Nurburgring

What has Kia done? The Sportage crossover just went out for some Nurburgring tests, but it forgot all the camouflage at home!

There's a new bumper too, with a strip of chrome going down the middle and a new-look fake intake design surrounding the fog lights. We'd also like to point out the grille while keeping in mind that this is a GT-Line body kit.



Not much has changed around the back. The Sportage gets a new taillight graphic that most people will miss. The bumper has been subtly revised, while the dual exhaust tips now sit flush with the diffuser element. New wheels have also been added.



The interior seems to be mostly the same as before. There white leather and Qi charger are something you can already have. However, the infotainment screen is new, and small revisions have been made to the air vents.



It will be interesting to see what happens to the engine range, though. Toyota dropped the diesel engine from the new



Kia just announced it plans to launch the CRDi producing 115 HP , as well as 136 and 185 HP versions of the 2.0-liter.



