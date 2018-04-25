2018 Hyundai i20 Facelift Looks Mundane, Gets Dual-Clutch Transmission

In its second generation since 2014, the Hyundai i20 is a basic means of personal transport. Not as basic as the Dacia Sandero, but not as posh as the Volkswagen Polo either. What the i20 has to its name, however, is value. But value can only go so far, especially when we’re talking about a four-year-old subcompact hatchback.
Hyundai proceeded with refreshing the supermini for 2018, including the crossover-like version called i20 Active. In addition to the automaker’s Cascading Grille, there’s not much to talk about from a visual standpoint. The taillights benefit from new graphics, but in comparison to the pre-facelift units, Hyundai could’ve done better.
The same goes for the headlights, which you’ll be hard-pressed to tell apart from the old ones. Redesigned 15- and 16-inch alloy wheels are on the menu, as are a panoramic sunroof, two-tone color combinations, and more convenience.
In addition to the 3.8-inch audio system that comes as standard, the i20 and i20 Active is now available with a 5.0-inch screen, also monochrome. Moving on up to the 7.0-inch Display Audio results in Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone mirroring, allowing the user to bring up Waze satellite navigation on the infotainment screen.
The trunk capacity is as large as ever (326 liters), putting the South Korean interloper between the Dacia Sandero (320 liters) and Volkswagen Polo (351 liters). The SmartSense suite of driver-assist systems, meanwhile, sweeten the deal with Autonomous Emergency Braking, Lane Keep Assist, Lane Departure Warning, Driver Attention Alert, and High Beam Assist (standard on SE and higher trims).
As for the oily bits, the engine lineup remains unchanged. Stop-start becomes the norm, but the big news is the introduction of the Hyundai-developed seven-speed DCT. The dual-clutch transmission is an option exclusive to the 1.0-liter T-GDi in its highest tune, churning out 120 PS and 172 Nm of torque from 1,500 to 4,000 rpm.
“The i20 is one of our DNA models and has continuously been one of our top-selling cars in Europe for a decade. The i range is the strong foundation of our brand’s success in Europe," declared Andreas-Christoph Hofmann, vice-president of Marketing & Product at Hyundai Motor Europe.
