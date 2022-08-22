Hyundai Palisade Windshield Wiper Motor Failure Prompts Massive Recall

Two years ago, Hyundai Motor America issued a quality information report to Hyundai Motor Corporation based on an increasing number of warranty claims for windshield wiper-related concerns. Come November 2021, the safety boffins in South Korea requested part returns for in-depth analysis.
By November 29th last year, no fewer than 10 wiper motors were sent. A further six units were added by January 25th, 2022. One month later, the peeps at Hyundai Motor Corporation noted that further investigation would be required. The automaker also informed the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration that Denso Korea, the supplier of the failing wiper motors, discontinued the suspect wiper motors back in December 2020.
Fast forward to March 2022, and that’s when Hyundai acknowledged that the internal gear could become damaged when subjected to external forces and obstructions during operation. Come April 27th, engineers identified broken gears or stripped teeth in 14 out of 18 windshield wiper motors.
HMC further confirmed that the wiper motor used in subject vehicles employed automatic overload protection by means of a circuit breaker and snow clutch. In light of the 57 incidents received from July 2019 through June 2022, the North America Safety Decision Authority didn’t have a choice but recall no fewer than 122,919 examples of the Palisade SUV.
Subject vehicles were produced in South Korea for the U.S. market from April 10th, 2019 through February 16th, 2021. Suspect windshield wiper motor assemblies bear part numbers 98110-S8000 and 98110-G5000.
Both dealers and owners will be notified on October 14th. The remedy hasn’t been decided thus far, but it’s likely for Hyundai Motor America to replace P63H wiper motors with PS56 wiper motors. The automaker still is investigating the root cause, but Hyundai also provided an estimate of 1 percent of the population exhibiting broken gears or stripped teeth.
Refreshed for the 2023 model year in April 2022, the Kia Telluride’s brother is currently rocking a starting price of $34,950 for the SE FWD. All trims feature a naturally-aspirated V6 connected to an eight-speed auto.
