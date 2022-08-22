Koenigsegg-Killing Czinger 21C V Max Debuts at The Quail Alongside Hyper GT Concept

Czinger has brought its A-game to The Quail during Monterey Car Week, unveiling the top speed-focused 21C V Max, along with the Hyper GT concept. The former is said to be the world’s first Human-AI-designed and 3D-printed hypercar.
Compared to the “regular” 21C, this new V Max variant features an aerodynamic-driven tail profile, lowering its downforce characteristics and allowing for a higher top speed, although no official figures have been provided as of right now.
What we do know is that like the 21C, the V Max also comes with a 2.88-liter twin-turbocharged V8, aided by two electric motors for a peak output of 1,250 hp (932 kW). It can hit 60 mph in under 2 seconds, and it can cover a quarter mile in as little as 8.1 seconds.
Inside, the V Max features carbon fiber, sculpted inner door panels, and a storage compartment which can hold a bespoke luggage set.
“This is an exciting journey for us as we shatter the boundaries of design and performance,” said Kevin Czinger.
“The V Max is a new chapter in the 21C story, delivering high top speeds, unrivaled road and track performance and timeless elegance. This is a historic moment in time and one that will fundamentally change automotive manufacturing for generations to come. The future isn’t 10, 20 or 30 years away. The future is now.”
As for the Hyper GT, it’s meant to redefine the Coupe experience, featuring gullwing doors and enough room inside for four adults. Further information on the Hyper GT will be available as the design is finalized. Meanwhile, deliveries for the 21C and 21C V Max are scheduled to commence in late 2023.
“We are excited to introduce new segment defining models to our line-up in the years to come and establish Czinger as one of the great American automotive brands of our time,” added Lukas Czinger.
