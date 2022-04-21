Hyundai Ioniq 5 Dons Lancia Delta-Inspired Martini Racing Livery

We often associate Martini Racing with Lancia, but in truth, Alfa Romeo is the first automaker to be sponsored by the alcoholic beverage company. Martini & Rossi supported Lancia in the World Rally Championship for a lot of time, from 1982 to 1992. During this period, the Italian automaker secured a title with the 037 and six titles with the legendary Delta.
To this day, nobody has managed to surpass the 11th constructors’ championships of the Turinese manufacturer. It’s also worth mentioning the Delta racked up a total of 46 event wins, matching the Subaru Impreza. It seems weird that such a great automaker is a shadow of its former self these days, relegated to a Fiat-based supermini currently sold in a single market.
Bad management is a topic for another story, though. On this occasion, we’re covering the most interesting electric vehicle we’ve seen in a long time. The Hyundai Ioniq 5 isn’t particularly exciting per se, but in combination with the Martini Racing livery over white paintwork, it certainly hits that nostalgic spot. It also happens to be rather expensive at 61,900 francs, which is $65,150.
Currently located in the Glarus canton of Switzerland, the all-electric hatchback that’s often referred to as a crossover is listed on Autolina.ch with a first registration date of February 2022 and 500 kilometers (311 miles) although the digital instrument cluster reads 387 kilometers (240 miles).
Specified with a black interior, which contrasts nicely with the bezels of the infotainment system and instrument cluster, the car also flaunts the dual-motor powertrain that’s currently the range-topping choice. Not long now, the Ioniq 5 N is certain to level up on this fellow’s output specifications.
Over in the United States, the Ioniq 5 rear-wheel drive is $44,000 before taxes. All-wheel drive adds $3,500 to the tally. In this configuration, prospective customers are treated to 256 miles (412 kilometers) of combined driving range, 320 horsepower, and 446 pound-feet (605 Nm).
