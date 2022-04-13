Hyundai Ioniq 5 Gets Multiple Accolades at NY Auto Show, Is World Car of the Year

Hyundai's Ioniq 5 has won all the distinctions it was nominated for during the 2022 World Car of the Year event at the New York Auto Show. Yes, that means that the Ioniq 5 won the World Car of the Year award, as well as the prize for the Electric Vehicle of the Year and Car Design of the Year.
All three awards were handed out during the 2022 New York Auto Show, as it is customary for the World Car of the Year distinction. The Ioniq 5 marks a new era for Hyundai, and it seems that the judges have appreciated it for what it is.
The Korean crossover has a dedicated E-GMP all-electric platform and continues with the Parametric Dynamics design that contrasts the Living Space theme of the interior.
The World Car of the Year distinction is awarded by a jury of 102 automotive journalists from 33 countries around the world. Hyundai's Ioniq 5 had 27 competitors to face, and it beat all its rivals in the three categories in which it was nominated.
In the World Electric Vehicle of the Year competition, the Ioniq 5 faced 10 other models, while the World Car Design of the Year had all the contenders in the other five award categories. The styling category was evaluated by a dedicated panel of six design experts from several countries.
Hyundai called that a sweep in its press release, but we beg to differ, as the Mercedes EQS also got an award, but the Ioniq 5 was not competing in that category. So, Hyundai's Ioniq 5 did get all the awards it was nominated for, but not all the awards in the competition. Should we let that fly? Let's go with maybe, as we would not want to ruin Hyundai's party tonight with this one.
The World Car of the Year distinction is not the only one Hyundai took home with the Ioniq 5 since it was launched, as the model has won numerous accolades since its debut in 2021. It won Car of the Year in Germany and the UK, as well as Car of the Year awards from several car magazines in Europe.
