Hyundai Bringing 2022 Elantra N to the US Next Week for Its Virtual Premiere

Following its global premiere last month, the 2022 Hyundai Elantra N is now on its way to the United States. The Korean automaker has announced that the model will celebrate its local debut on August 19, at 9:45 a.m. PDT (12:45 p.m. EST / 6:45 p.m. CET), and its unveiling, which should’ve taken place at the cancelled NY Auto Show, will be streamed over the web.
Unsurprisingly, North America’s 2022 Hyundai Elantra N, which is the first of its kind, has identical specs to the international variant. Thus, the turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine produces the same 276 brake horsepower and 289 pound-feet (392 Nm) of torque.
The Korean automaker didn’t say much else about it, but in markets outside North America, it has up to 286 HP available on tap with the N Grin Shift mode engaged. From naught to 62 mph (0-100 kph), it needs 5.3 seconds, and top speed is capped at 155 mph (250 kph). By comparison, the i30 N hot hatch is 0.1 seconds slower.
It appears that the six-speed manual transmission isn’t on the menu for the US-spec 2022 Elantra N, as Hyundai has only mentioned the eight-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.
Full details will be released next Thursday, but in the meantime, we will remind you that the global version packs an electronic limited-slip differential, electronically adjustable suspension, brake discs with high-friction material pads, variable exhaust system, and 19-inch wheels.
The latter contributes to the sportier styling of the car, which also has bespoke bumpers, new front apron and rear diffuser, bulkier side skirts, and F1-style brake light. The typical red details are on deck too.
Filling the cockpit with fake engine noises is the N Sound Equalizer. Elsewhere, the cabin has standard sports seats or optional bucket seats, and depending on where it is sold, the 2022 Elantra N also packs an updated infotainment system with additional digital gauges.
