Hyundai Bringing 2022 Elantra N to the US Next Week for Its Virtual Premiere

Following its global premiere last month, the 2022 Hyundai Elantra N is now on its way to the United States. The Korean automaker has announced that the model will celebrate its local debut on August 19, at 9:45 a.m. PDT (12:45 p.m. EST / 6:45 p.m. CET), and its unveiling, which should’ve taken place at the cancelled NY Auto Show , will be streamed over the web. 8 photos



The Korean automaker didn’t say much else about it, but in markets outside North America, it has up to 286 HP available on tap with the N Grin Shift mode engaged. From naught to 62 mph (0-100 kph), it needs 5.3 seconds, and top speed is capped at 155 mph (250 kph). By comparison, the i30 N hot hatch is 0.1 seconds slower.



It appears that the six-speed manual transmission isn’t on the menu for the US-spec



Full details will be released next Thursday, but in the meantime, we will remind you that the global version packs an electronic limited-slip differential, electronically adjustable suspension, brake discs with high-friction material pads, variable exhaust system, and 19-inch wheels.



The latter contributes to the sportier styling of the car, which also has bespoke bumpers, new front apron and rear diffuser, bulkier side skirts, and F1-style brake light. The typical red details are on deck too.



Filling the cockpit with fake engine noises is the N Sound Equalizer. Elsewhere, the cabin has standard sports seats or optional bucket seats, and depending on where it is sold, the Unsurprisingly, North America’s 2022 Hyundai Elantra N , which is the first of its kind, has identical specs to the international variant. Thus, the turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine produces the same 276 brake horsepower and 289 pound-feet (392 Nm) of torque.The Korean automaker didn’t say much else about it, but in markets outside North America, it has up to 286available on tap with the N Grin Shift mode engaged. From naught to 62 mph (0-100 kph), it needs 5.3 seconds, and top speed is capped at 155 mph (250 kph). By comparison, the i30 N hot hatch is 0.1 seconds slower.It appears that the six-speed manual transmission isn’t on the menu for the US-spec 2022 Elantra N , as Hyundai has only mentioned the eight-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.Full details will be released next Thursday, but in the meantime, we will remind you that the global version packs an electronic limited-slip differential, electronically adjustable suspension, brake discs with high-friction material pads, variable exhaust system, and 19-inch wheels.The latter contributes to the sportier styling of the car, which also has bespoke bumpers, new front apron and rear diffuser, bulkier side skirts, and F1-style brake light. The typical red details are on deck too.Filling the cockpit with fake engine noises is the N Sound Equalizer. Elsewhere, the cabin has standard sports seats or optional bucket seats, and depending on where it is sold, the 2022 Elantra N also packs an updated infotainment system with additional digital gauges.

