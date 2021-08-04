COVID-19 Delta Variant Spread Forces 2021 New York Auto Show to Be Canceled

The organizers released a heartfelt note telling how optimistic they were with increasing levels of vaccinated people and mask-use respect, which made the contamination numbers drop. That would allow them to host an event that would be safe for everyone involved.However, in the last few weeks and days, numbers started rising again in the city. The number of confirmed cases confirms that the city is entering a new wave of contamination. Hopefully, the 60.1% of vaccinated residents may experience softer effects if they get infected, but there are still 39.9% of people out there who are at risk.Considering New York has 8.42 million souls, that’s equivalent to 3.36 million people. Some countries have a lot fewer human beings to call citizens. We have no idea how many children are among them since they are still not authorized to get vaccines. Unlike what some people said in the past, they are not immune.With the cancelation, the Subaru WRX will lose the stage for its world premiere. It was probably the only one that event would have, but auto shows are known for holding some surprises to the last minute. It is not unlikely that some interesting concepts would debut there as well.Although the Delta variant of the COVID-19 is more transmissible and dangerous, we cannot credit the increase in numbers solely to nature. While people who are allegedly able to think believe that the Earth is flat, that vaccines are harmful to you, and that Santa Claus didn’t visit them because they were naughty, many more auto shows will be canceled. Sadly, the lives lost to insanity will be just a footnote in this whole story.