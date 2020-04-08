Coronavirus Pushes EV Buying Intention to New Heights

EV

One of the effects of the pandemic, derived from the fact that there are shelter in place orders all around the globe, is a noticeable drop in pollution levels. Measurements taken daily show a sharp decrease in harmful emissions all over the world. And that seems to have gotten people thinking.According to a study conducted by Venson Automotive Solutions, an increasing number of people are thinking of buying an electric vehicle as their next car as a direct result of an increased "awareness of the benefits to the environment."Venson does not say how many people participated in the study, but points out that of all those questioned, 45 percent said that seeing how positive the impact of lockdowns is on the environment, they are now considering buying an. 19 percent went even further and confirmed their next car would be an EV, and another 26 percent said they would buy one over the next five years.The results are very different than the ones from a separate study conducted in July 2019, when 31 percent of the people questioned answered they are not planning to buy an EV for the next 10 to 15 years.And this could mean a big boost for a segment that is continuously growing, but at a very slow pace.“Reducing emissions has been a hot topic and a clear government, business and personal target for several years now, but still the growth of electric vehicle (EV) ownership has been slow,” said in a statement Alison Bell, Marketing Director at Venson Automotive Solutions.“This is despite evidence that transport is responsible for 23% of global emissions, and driving petrol and diesel fuelled vehicles contributes 72% of the transport sector’s greenhouse gas emissions.”