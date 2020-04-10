Ferrari, Worldwide Clients Donate One Million Euros to Modena's Health Care Unit

View this post on Instagram

Our efforts to provide support during the Covid-19 pandemic continue. Our company and international clients have reached the one million Euro mark in donations to the Azienda Unità Sanitaria Locale (AUSL) in Modena, Italy: the birthplace of our founder Enzo Ferrari. Our commitment to providing tangible assets to the community continues. Together stronger, together we are Ferrari. #Ferrari

