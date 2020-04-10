Ferrari, Worldwide Clients Donate One Million Euros to Modena's Health Care Unit

While the Raging Bull of Sant’Agata Bolognese fights the coronavirus pandemic in Italy by making surgical marks and medical shields, the Prancing Horse of Maranello has donated a million euros to the Azienda Unità Sanitaria Locale di Modena. The reason the company and its clients have provided support to the public health department is that Enzo Ferrari was born in Modena in 1898.
Donations will keep being sent “over the coming weeks,” but the question is, how will the AUSL spend that bundle of euros? According to a press release from Ferrari, treating patients with COVID-19 takes priority over purchasing medical equipment. A part of the funding will be used to expand the Telemedicine service that’s designed to monitor citizens with COVID-19 symptoms remotely.
As if those weren’t enough, Ferrari has also donated an ambulance to Modena’s local health care unit. At the time of writing, it is “fully active and in daily use by the emergency department for COVID-19 patients.”
The Emilia-Romagna region has more than 18,700 positive cases of coronavirus according to the latest update from the Italian authorities. Of those, a little over 8,000 people are confined at home with mild symptoms. Regarding the city of Modena, positive cases are steadily approaching 2,900 patients.
Towards the end of March 2020, Ferrari N.V. released a statement according to which production in Modena and Maranello will resume on April 14th if there are no disruptions to the supply chain. Given the extent of the pandemic in this part of Emilia-Romagna, the production halt will be likely extended.
Ferrari halted production on March 14th, 2020, and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles followed suit on March 16th. Pretty much the entire automotive industry – from all across the world – is in limbo at the time of writing this story. Even the Lamborghini Museum is offline right now, expected to resume activities on May 4th.
As if those weren’t enough, Ferrari has also donated an ambulance to Modena’s local health care unit. At the time of writing, it is “fully active and in daily use by the emergency department for COVID-19 patients.”
The Emilia-Romagna region has more than 18,700 positive cases of coronavirus according to the latest update from the Italian authorities. Of those, a little over 8,000 people are confined at home with mild symptoms. Regarding the city of Modena, positive cases are steadily approaching 2,900 patients.
Towards the end of March 2020, Ferrari N.V. released a statement according to which production in Modena and Maranello will resume on April 14th if there are no disruptions to the supply chain. Given the extent of the pandemic in this part of Emilia-Romagna, the production halt will be likely extended.
Ferrari halted production on March 14th, 2020, and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles followed suit on March 16th. Pretty much the entire automotive industry – from all across the world – is in limbo at the time of writing this story. Even the Lamborghini Museum is offline right now, expected to resume activities on May 4th.
View this post on Instagram
Our efforts to provide support during the Covid-19 pandemic continue. Our company and international clients have reached the one million Euro mark in donations to the Azienda Unità Sanitaria Locale (AUSL) in Modena, Italy: the birthplace of our founder Enzo Ferrari. Our commitment to providing tangible assets to the community continues. Together stronger, together we are Ferrari. #Ferrari