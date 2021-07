Columnist Says Tesla Is Just Another Carmaker, Musk Just Another Billionaire

If you get your news about Tesla from the “fandomsphere,” you may have the impression that the company will save the world with clean cars and people from their lousy driving skills with Autopilot FSD , and such. When you check more neutral sources, you see a company that is pretty much like all others. Drew Magary painted a portrait of the company in one of his columns that spares no words about how ordinary Tesla and Elon Musk would be.