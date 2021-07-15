World's Most Advanced Driving Simulator Offers an Insanely Realistic Experience

According to Dynisma CEO Ashley Warne, the global automotive industry spends around $9.7 billion every year on prototype builds that accumulate more than half a million miles in the development and testing process. These costs can drastically be improved with the company’s newest driving simulator, possibly the most advanced one on the market today.
Motion simulator manufacturer Dynisma claims its new DMG-1 device offers an innovative approach to simulator design and redefines motion simulation altogether, being 50 percent better than any competitor.
There are two versions of the product, DMG-1, and DMG-1C, with the “C” in the latter standing for “carbon”, as this is a lighter version of it.
Both simulators were designed for any type of applications in motorsport and automotive development, aiming to reduce if not eliminate the need for hand-build prototypes and multiple tests. They can be customized to use any kind of chassis.
The DMG-1 simulators provide an astoundingly dynamic and realistic driving experience, thanks to their high motion bandwidth, >55Hz in all 6DOFs (six degrees of freedom). That is why the driver can experience everything from road noise, engine vibration to ABS vibration, and so on. Another notable feature of the DMG-1 is its extremely low latency (3-4 ms), which helps deliver instantaneous vehicle dynamic feedback, making it possible for the driver to react faster as if he would drive a real car.
Dynisma used for its DMG-1 simulator the design and engineering process of its first custom-built simulator for a Formula One team. According to Ashley Warne, the purpose of the simulator is to reduce the cost, carbon impact, and necessary time to test vehicles, while giving engineers the possibility to conduct all of their testing and research in a 100 percent safe virtual environment.
You can get both the DMG-1 and DMG-1C versions as a turn-key solution or have them tailored and customized according to your needs. Dynisma doesn’t offer any pricing details for now or details about the availability of its products, but customers are encouraged to contact them for more information.
