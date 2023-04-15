Hypothetical Chevy SUV Presented by GM Design Has Lifted Traverse or Tahoe Vibes?

It is quite common, these days, for General Motors fans in general and Chevrolet enthusiasts in particular, to lament the current state of the company’s Trax, Trailblazer, and Blazer crossover lifestyle – especially when compared to the off-road focused Ford Bronco, Jeep Wrangler, and Toyota 4Runner SUVs, for example.
Buick has a bland Encore, Encore GX, Envision, and Enclave atmosphere – they say. Cadillac only has the interesting Lyriq all-electric CUV to show for itself in the lower tiers. Although, if you ask us, the 2024 XT4 is also something to behold, even if only for the split-headlight style, which has been reinterpreted according to the Caddy styling percepts, and rivals like BMW could learn a thing or two about creativity from them.
GMC has always been rougher and tougher than the pack, so its SUVs are a bit safer from the GM norm if you count out the Acadia which is making an unpopular separate opinion from its fresher Terrain and Yukon/Yukon XL siblings. And we also land at Chevrolet, a brand that is making a hodgepodge of its CUV lineup with the current quirkiness of the Trax, Trailblazer, Equinox, Blazer, and Traverse. Speaking of the latter, the third iteration is coming soon and might attempt to spite the likes of the Honda Pilot and Toyota Grand Highlander with its big grille and split headlight design.
It seems that the edgy styling and separated front lights are the way forward for the Detroit automaker, at least as far as its crossover SUV lineup is concerned, as the big Tahoe and Suburban SUVs have been left alone, for the time being. But what if that is not the case, going forward – or backward, as per GM Design Center’s social media page, which has yet another enticing sport utility vehicle idea that is properly identified as a Chevrolet model by designer Jacky Zahn, though only from the rear!
Indeed, this ideation sketch only has the traditional rear three-quarters POV out in the open to entice everyone. And, as always, the Chevrolet enthusiasts were quick to catch this CGI curved ball while still in the air. Naturally, that also meant a lot of questions were left hanging, as well. For example, no one really knows – save for GM and their digital stylist – the model’s name. That has never stopped anyone from throwing assumptions in the comments section, and a couple of the usual suspects quickly arose from the fan base’s imagination.
For example, one of the Chevy aficionados presumed that this is an early ideation sketch of the upcoming Chevy Traverse, when “comparing it to the latest spy shots.” However, if you want our two cents on the CGI matter, the interestingly angled C-pillar could also point out to the larger Chevy Tahoe and Suburban siblings, just like someone else suggested. Besides, the sheer dimensions are more consistent with a full-size affair – even if you don’t take into account the author’s major passion for a lifted suspension!
GMC has always been rougher and tougher than the pack, so its SUVs are a bit safer from the GM norm if you count out the Acadia which is making an unpopular separate opinion from its fresher Terrain and Yukon/Yukon XL siblings. And we also land at Chevrolet, a brand that is making a hodgepodge of its CUV lineup with the current quirkiness of the Trax, Trailblazer, Equinox, Blazer, and Traverse. Speaking of the latter, the third iteration is coming soon and might attempt to spite the likes of the Honda Pilot and Toyota Grand Highlander with its big grille and split headlight design.
It seems that the edgy styling and separated front lights are the way forward for the Detroit automaker, at least as far as its crossover SUV lineup is concerned, as the big Tahoe and Suburban SUVs have been left alone, for the time being. But what if that is not the case, going forward – or backward, as per GM Design Center’s social media page, which has yet another enticing sport utility vehicle idea that is properly identified as a Chevrolet model by designer Jacky Zahn, though only from the rear!
Indeed, this ideation sketch only has the traditional rear three-quarters POV out in the open to entice everyone. And, as always, the Chevrolet enthusiasts were quick to catch this CGI curved ball while still in the air. Naturally, that also meant a lot of questions were left hanging, as well. For example, no one really knows – save for GM and their digital stylist – the model’s name. That has never stopped anyone from throwing assumptions in the comments section, and a couple of the usual suspects quickly arose from the fan base’s imagination.
For example, one of the Chevy aficionados presumed that this is an early ideation sketch of the upcoming Chevy Traverse, when “comparing it to the latest spy shots.” However, if you want our two cents on the CGI matter, the interestingly angled C-pillar could also point out to the larger Chevy Tahoe and Suburban siblings, just like someone else suggested. Besides, the sheer dimensions are more consistent with a full-size affair – even if you don’t take into account the author’s major passion for a lifted suspension!