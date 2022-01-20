Huga Prefab Home Boasts Reinforced Concrete Build for Ultimate Survivability

In the struggle to find a mobile home able to withstand just about anything you throw at it, we've run across a housing project dubbed Hüga Home. And while you may have seen mobile homes of all types on our site before, this one is a bit different than what you may be used to.
First off, it should help to know a bit about the minds behind Hüga, Grandio, a family-owned architectural firm from Argentina with over 75 years of experience in manipulating concrete. All that history brings us to Hüga.
As you may have guessed, this home is and will be built from nothing more than concrete. After all, it's the one material that this crew knows best. Even though concrete takes quite some time to raise a structure with, Hüga is livable in less than one day's work.
This is possible because Hüga is created with prefabricated home building techniques and technology. While not much is said of how Grandio does this, the result is no less valid.
Well, Hüga is not some giant housing project, but rather, the sort of home that allows you to establish a new residence somewhere else once you're tired of the current plot of land you're situated on.
When that happens, just as when you first received your Hüga, a crew will show up with a flatbed trailer and a crane and simply load Hüga onto the 18-wheeler, and off you go. Overall, each home features 45 square meters (484 square feet) of floor space, but it's not mentioned how much each one weighs.
Overall, Hüga is set up on a platform that offers a stable and level surface. Best of all, this platform extends beyond the home and creates a patio, perfect for catching the sunrise or sunset. Via this patio is also where you'll enter the house.
This feature is also found at the rear, and without it, any glass surfaces would be exposed to elements in case you are caught in a hurricane or snowstorm.
Sure, it's a container home, but the interior opens up to feature everything from a clean-cut living room to a modern bathroom and two bedrooms. Heck, the images even show some models with a rooftop deck. Got to love that in a mobile home.
Entry will be made directly into the living room. Beyond that will be a small dining area suited for four people, the kitchen, and finally a bathroom with toilet, bidet, and shower, not to mention a vanity with a large countertop.
At the very end of Hüga, a master bedroom is bound with one entire wall covered with a wardrobe and hidden entertainment center. It also looks as if you can step outside from this bedroom too. Above, a loft bedroom for more guests or children is in place.
No images show just how the rooftop deck is accessed or how it's set up, but a railing is there to prevent any unpleasant happenings and seems to run the entire length of Hüga.
Back to the home's interior, one thing it isn't lacking is storage space. Every nook and cranny has some utility, and in doing so, Hüga is filled with staircase storage options and plenty of cabinets.
As for how much one of these homes will run you, the video below shows a price of 79,000 USD (69,793 EUR at current exchange rates). If there's one thing I learned about mobile homes, you'll rarely find a reinforced concrete construction being used in a tiny mobile house, let alone at that price.
