Acorn Tiny House Shows the World What a Mobile Habitat Should Look Like for $43K

Folks, lately, you've been seeing a boom of tiny homes and other mobile habitats, but let's face it, some are way out of reach for the average Joe. In this spirit, I bring to your attention Acorn, a single-floor tiny house from Backcountry Tiny Homes (BTH).
If this crew sounds familiar, it's because we recently featured one of their biggest tiny homes, Basecamp, a two-floor dwelling that even included a rooftop patio. And as large as Basecamp is, Acorn is on the opposite end of the spectrum regarding size and price.
As it stands, this mobile home offers 123 square feet (11.4 square meters) of space and can accommodate up to two guests. Because it weighs 6,750 lbs (3,061 kg), BTH recommends a 1/2 ton truck or larger to safely maneuver the home. Then there's the GVWR of 10,000 lbs (4,535 kg) on a dual-axle setup. Overall, Acorn comes in with a length of 17 feet (5.18 meters), a width of 8.5 feet (2.6 meters), and a height of 12 feet (3.65 meters).
The exterior is then wrapped in materials like corrugated steel and knotty cedar with a transparent weather seal. Trim is also completed from the same cedar, with matching J-trim at transitional points between materials. Part of the construction features a 50-amp inlet, city water inlet, and drainage connection.
One lateral wall features two windows to offer a view of the world around you, and another large window is found at the front of the dwelling, sitting in the backdrop of a floating porch. There's even room to set up a coffee table and chairs for some not-too-shabby mornings.
From the front door, you'll enter the living room and bedroom. Yes, this space serves both purposes with a modular couch. This area can also be equipped with things like bookshelves and other storage options. Across from the couch, a wall-mounted fold-down dining table is suitable for two.
Towards the rear, guests will have access to a bathroom on the left, equipped with a composting toilet, a large tile shower booth, and a vanity. To keep things aerated, a small lateral window is in place.
Finally, at the very end of Acorn sits the kitchen. Please note that the images in the gallery are of custom works, so you may end up seeing more than one configuration. But things like a two-burner stovetop, oven, and sink with cutting board cover are about all you need. There's room for a mini-fridge too. I really don't feel the need to tell you that there is more than enough storage for the goods needed to sustain the lives of two people.
In truth, if I was to try and run through all the amenities included in Acorn's price tag, we'd be here for quite a long time. Then there's the fact that BTH is the sort of crew that is more than willing to create your dream home, so do bring extra cash for things like solar power, among other things.
Speaking of price, a turnkey Acorn will start you off at 42,840 USD (37,519 EUR at current exchange rates), while a shell is only 23,400 USD (20,494 EUR at current exchange rates), but that version requires you to get busy building your own home. Frankly, $43K isn't so bad considering you're buying a mobile habitat worthy of being considered a home.
