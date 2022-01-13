Custom Dual-Loft Tiny Home With Chic Interior Shows What Downsized Luxury Is All About

One of the reasons why mobile tiny houses are so versatile is because they can be turned into anything, from off-grid, rugged houses on wheels, to the most stylish and elegant alternatives to a luxury mansion.
Ingenious interior design, coupled with premium materials and appliances, can work wonders when it comes to small spaces, and this custom tiny home proves it. Well-known tiny house builder Tru Form Tiny has given its followers a peek inside one of its gorgeous Payette travel trailer models, revealing a very well-balanced, elegant yet bohemian, living space.
The builder offers its Payette model in two main versions, a country and an urban one, each available in different sizes, with a wide range of customizable options. The beautiful interior showcased by Tru Form Tiny belongs to a 28-foot (8.5 meters) urban model with two bedrooms.
The bright white wood walls and blue pine wood ceilings immediately catch the eye, and rustic touches such as the stained sliding barn doors and vintage-looking chandelier, add a bohemian touch.
The dual-loft layout creates as much room as possible for sleeping arrangements, with the main floor bedroom dominated by a hydraulic-lift bed, with ample storage. The elegant decor of the main living area is highlighted by the light coming in through the generous windows, and the accent lighting that creates a magical atmosphere.
Like all the Payette models, this custom tiny home features a galley-style kitchen that’s fully equipped with premium appliances. Every decor accent is carefully thought out, including the ones in the rustic 5-foot (1.5 meters) bathroom, with a shower.
This particular tiny home was delivered to its owners with a complete interior decor package, based on their preferences, and the result is impressive – a tiny home that looks as comfortable and stylish as a luxury home, only a smaller scale.
The Payette is also available in two smaller sizes (20 feet/6 meters, and 24 feet/7.3 meters), starting at $79,900.
