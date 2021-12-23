Elon Musk, Homeless Billionaire Living in Prefab Casita, Actually Resides in $12M Mansion

More on this:

1 Tesla Owners, Face It: You Are Not Testing Full Self-Driving

2 Elon Musk Proudly Announces He Will Pay $11 Bn in Taxes This Year, If You're Wondering

3 Blowing Up Your Tesla Model S With 66 Lbs of Dynamite Is a Strange Form of Protest

4 Elon Musk Threw Jabs at Jeff Bezos, He Should Spend More Time at Blue Origin

5 Mad Genius Elon Musk Is Absolutely the Right Choice for Person of the Year 2021