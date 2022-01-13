2022 Mercedes CLA250 Is an Affordable, Stylish Luxury Coupe With a Dose of Athleticism

The Mercedes CLA 250 is one of the most affordable and perhaps visually fashionable Mercedes-Benz models you can buy. It comes with a gorgeous fastback roofline and enough ritzy detailing, earning it a spot among the most prevalent luxury cars in the automaker’s lineup. Car Confection did a review to find out if the stylish 2022 Mercedes-Benz CLA250 is the four-door coupe for you.
The most iconic feature of the compact CLA has always been its impressionable cool styling adapted from its older sibling, the CLS. The 2022 CLA 250's signature Mercedes grille is identifiable from the front. Car Confection’s test unit comes with an AMG line package offering a sportier front-end experience.
The CLA is a four-door coupe, with a superb long slopping design not available even in the C-Class. At the rear, you get a tiny ducktail spoiler, with full LED taillights.
Inside the car you’ll get the same feel and look of a top-tier Benz featuring the newly introduced MBUX Infotainment system. Its center stack is modern and neat, offering an amiably spacious front seat with limited space at the rear (fastback roofline demerits).
The 2022 CLA 250 also comes with a few driver assistance features standard. It gets the standard automated emergency braking, with the availability of lane departure and adaptive cruise control.
All 2022 Mercedes CLA-Class models are powered by a 2.0-liter 4-cylinder engine that makes 221 HP and 350 Nm of torque. This spirited engine is paited with a seven-speed automatic transmission running on the standard front-wheel-drive or optional all-wheel-drive. The all-wheel-drive variant will do the 0 to 60 mph (97 kph) in 5.6 seconds.
Behind the wheel, the CLA 250 is surprisingly quick due to the high torque output. It doesn’t ride soft, perhaps due to its compact nature. On the upside, this four-door coupe feels low to the ground, making the driver feel very involved.
It’s agile, with a quick responding steering, and feels tight and buttoned-down. It’s an excellent combination of everyday livability with a dose of athleticism to spare. The starting price for the CLA 250 starts at $39,000 in the U.S., with the 250 4Matic starting at $41,250.
