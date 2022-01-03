This Sunny $119K Tiny Home With a Porch Is the Perfect Stylish Beach House on Wheels

As soon as the winter holidays are over, some of us are already starting to dream about summer vacations and having fun at the beach. One way to go about it is to hit the road with a mobile tiny house ready to make you feel at home anywhere, and to feel that it’s always summer. The Villa Mini could be the perfect travelling beach house.
Coastal design is one of those styles that will never become outdated, because our fascination with the beach is eternal, and because it’s representative for certain cultures and traditions in various places around the world.
But you don’t actually need to live by the beach to be able to enjoy this style. More and more people are opting for the freedom that mobile tiny homes offer, combined with a great look that doesn’t break the bank.
It’s no wonder that the Villa Mini was originally built as a coastal cottage for a beach resort – from the fresh, modern farmhouse exterior, to the bohemian interior, this tiny home just screams “summer.” It’s the smallest model in the Oregon-based builder’s park homes range. But the 24-foot-long (7.3 meters) and 10-foot-wide (3 meters) dwelling can also be built as a travel trailer.
Despite its size, it comes with a charming 4-foot (1.2 meters) covered porch that complements the gable-style ceiling and high-contrasting, clean design. The fine line pine walls and the all-white interior with natural wood accents give a fresh look to the Villa Mini. Plenty of windows flood the living area with natural light.
The galley-style kitchen features an apartment-size refrigerator, a stove, a hood vent, a sink, and a dining table. The stairs at the end of the kitchen double as storage space, fitted with cabinets and drawers.
The lofted bedroom unfolds over 85 square feet (7.8 square meters), and the builder offers several built-in bed options, as well as heating options. The five-foot (1.5 meters) bathroom comes with a mounted sink, and a tall closet is placed just outside of it. There’s also an optional washer/drier combo unit.
The best part is that this mini beach house on wheels can be highly customized, and the owners can choose to add length, add doors, change the colors or the finishes, or even add sleeping areas for pets. The Villa Mini starts at $118,900, for the deck version, and at a bit over $100,000, without the deck.
