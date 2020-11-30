How to Replace an Old Car Emblem

Like all parts on an older car, the emblems eventually wear out and need to be replaced. You can do this yourself with a little bit of patience, following these easy steps.
Using the right care products and washing your car frequently will keep it looking fresh even if it’s an older model but most emblems are hard to restore and many times a cheaper and faster alternative is to just have them replaced.
Our first advice is to choose the original manufacturer parts (OE). Aftermarket options do exist, and in many cases are far cheaper, but most of them are made from inferior quality materials and will wear out a lot faster than the original parts.
To find compatible parts you first need their unique part number. In some cases, it is engraved on the back of the emblems fitted to your car but if they are not, you can find them by selecting your make, model and year in an online catalog.
Another option is to pay a visit to a local dealership and have them help you with this step. You can buy them directly from the dealership or, if they are nice enough to provide the part number, search for the cheapest genuine part yourself, online.
Next, you should mark the exact location so it will be a lot easier to place the new one. The easiest way to do this is by using non-marring masking tape. It’s used in paint shops and will be easy to remove without damaging the paint.
This step is often overlooked and there’s nothing more terrible than a crooked emblem. It will ruin the overall aesthetics of the car and could spoil your chances of selling the car as it will look like it was damaged and hastily repaired.
To remove old emblems, you can use special tools and chemicals but there are home-made alternatives that work just as well. You can loosen the old adhesive with a hairdryer or a bowl of hot water. You can also try using an adhesive remover, but this could damage the paint if you spray too much so hot water is your best bet.
Once you got the old emblem off, remove any residue left from the old one. Do this with a soft, clean cloth. Moisten a small area with mineral spirits or soap and water, then gently rub the excess residue. This is another step where patience is key as it will take a while to properly clean the surface.
Finally, make sure the area is dried and perfectly clean, then use the guides you made using masking tape and align your new emblem. Once you got the exact position right, stick your shiny new emblem on and congratulate yourself on a job well done.
