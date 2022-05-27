How Close to Your Screen Do You Need to Be to See That This Is a LaFerrari Replica?

Ferrari is far past the usual threshold for what may be described as an aspirational brand. Even wealthy people aspire to be able to own a Ferrari, and some models made by the Italian marque are unattainable even for those who are genuinely wealthy. With that in mind, some people attempt to make replicas, and Ferrari is one of the brands that often gets copied.
This replica of a Ferrari wants to mimic the brand's flagship hypercar, the LaFerrari. The Maranello brand does not build the LaFerrari anymore, and each of the remaining 500 examples that were built is worth more than what was paid for it. In an auction, a LaFerrari can exchange hands for several million dollars, if not even double-digit million-dollar values.
With that in mind, someone in South Africa decided to build a replica of a LaFerrari at a fraction of the price. The desire is understandable, but it is unclear who would fall for the imitation, as any car enthusiast can see that it is not a Ferrari once they get close enough to it.
Well, this example strays from the regular conversions, as it involves taking a vehicle that was a supercar, not just a sports car or a GT, and then using it as the base for the conversion. We are writing about a Ferrari LaFerrari replica based on an Audi R8 V10 Spyder.
Someone decided to take the example of the German convertible supercar and change as many exterior elements as possible in an attempt to mask its identity.
Those with trained ears can still hear the 5.2-liter V10 that sits behind the seats, while both the exterior and the interior have multiple things that give them away as not being a real Ferrari. Anyone who has seen a LaFerrari, at least in one or several pictures, can tell that this replica is not as it appears to be.
A closer look reveals that many exterior elements do not match the original, and that is the point where most who have any idea about cars would dismiss the replica. There is no point in dressing another car up to pretend it is a Ferrari, and doing so with an R8 V10 is a small sacrilege done to the V10-engined halo car from the Ingolstadt brand.
As Carthrottle noted, the Ferrari replica is for sale on Facebook marketplace in South Africa for R650,000 (ca. $41,500). The right-hand drive vehicle still has its original Audi interior, but the center of the steering wheel has received the Ferrari logo. The seller noted that work still needs to be done to the vehicle.
Since the photo is not clear enough to distinguish what is going on (this is what happens if you buy an iPhone replica), the logo might just be a sticker.
The creators of the conversion also implemented a full-sized fire extinguisher in front of the passenger seat. It is unclear why it is there, and we cannot figure out how someone is supposed to take a seat with a huge extinguisher between their legs and the dashboard. Perhaps placing it in a dedicated stand, on its side, would be safer.
The interior images also reveal what may be a dash of damage to the dashboard edges, but it is difficult to determine what happened to the donor vehicle before the conversion.
