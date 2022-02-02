Man Spends a Year Working on Bugatti Chiron Replica, It Looks Legit From Afar

Some say that if you want something badly enough, you will do anything to get it. A team from Vietnam has proven that if it can be built, they are the ones who will, as they built another replica that looks surprisingly well from the right distance.
We are writing about the folks at NHET TV, who have experience with building budget-restricted cars from scratch. They only use photos and sometimes scale models to make sketches, and they start building from there. We knew they were working on a Bugatti Chiron replica since April 2021, but now it runs and drives.
Last February, the same team built a Ferrari 488 GTB replica, but it does not match the level of detail that the team accomplished on the Chiron replica. According to the creators of this vehicle that puts a new meaning to the phrase "built not bought," it took them 365 days to complete the build.
Even if it will not fool a car enthusiast from closer than a few car lengths distance, it does underline the immense skill of the workers involved. The fabrication work behind such a project is insane, and you can see it in the video uploaded on YouTube. Back in 2020, they built a home brew Lamborghini Aventador SVJ replica, but used a scooter engine to get it moving.
This time, the team went to a whole new level and built a steel space frame chassis that even features double wishbone suspension and inboard shock absorbers. The engine is placed behind the passenger compartment, but it is a naturally-aspirated inline-four-cylinder unit that was under the hood of a Toyota not until long ago.
The body was hand-built from clay, based on sketches that were made from photos and a small model car. The latter is so small that it fits in the palm of a hand, so the level of detail is not that amazing.
Despite this, the team has proven it can build something that looks astounding while keeping to a strict budget and using hand tools. As you can observe in the video, workplace safety and security is lax, which is not recommended. Please do not work with power tools while wearing flip-flops, and never weld without proper goggles.
We can only tip our hats in wonder that they managed to finish yet another project, and they are getting better at their craft. While replicas are not exactly the vehicles we dream about, we do admire their skill and determination, which is something that nobody can take away from them.
