McLaren F1 LM Replica Built From Scratch Is a Handful To Drive, Has All the Power

We have all dreamt of owning a car at least once in our lives, and even if that car was not special per se, it was special to us. Now, since we are all on the same page, a man from South Africa wanted to have a McLaren F1 LM. The problem was that McLaren only built five of those plus a prototype, so you cannot get one at your local used car lot.
Many successful business people claim that where others see problems, they see solutions, and the hero of this story might as well become a motivational speaker, as he built the McLaren F1 LM replica from scratch. As he writes on his Instagram account, "just don't stop till it's done."
Instead of going for a replica based on another mid-engined vehicle, such as this one that is based on a Porsche Boxster, the craftsmanship legend from South Africa went ahead and built one from zero. Mind you, it would not have been easy to build the former.
Now, do not imagine that this sort of thing is done overnight, as the project first appeared in Danie Brough about 23 years ago or so. What is more impressive is that the vehicle was built using only pictures and models of the McLaren F1 for reference, and the platform underneath is an all-custom job that involves aluminum and carbon fiber, not steel or fiberglass.
Most of the build was done in the last three years of the total 23, and the South African even managed to obtain the right paint code for the period-correct shade of Papaya Orange. Getting a paint code for a rare vehicle can be a nightmare, so it sure is a great achievement.
Another fun part about this build is the fact that McLaren used parts from other vehicles for its F1, such as the taillights and the side-view mirrors. Well, the fabricator went ahead and bought the same components, which add to the look of the vehicle.
Evidently, there are a few things that are not like a McLaren F1 LM on this build, besides the digital gauge cluster. We are referring to things such as the VAG-Group-sourced expansion tank for the cooling system, a visible aftermarket fuel pressure regulator, and the fact that the BMW-sourced V12 is a SOHC unit instead of the DOHC one.
Everyone can agree that it is not a perfect replica, but it matches enough key areas to the original at a fraction of the price. Moreover, its builder managed to have the car of his dreams and gets to enjoy it, which is more than others ever get the chance to do.
Thanks to a review done by the folks over at Cars.co.za, we got to learn more about this amazing build. Watch the videos below to hear its story and its V12 roar.
