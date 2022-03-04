Turnkey Replica Cars Will Be Legal in the USA, Enthusiasts Have Won

SEMA, the Specialty Equipment Market Association, has announced that the NHTSA has just changed the game for replicas in the USA. For the first time, it will be possible for small volume motor vehicle manufacturers to produce and sell turnkey replicas to customers across the U.S., and it is legal.
This is a historic decision made by the NHTSA, and it is something that has been requested for many years. In fact, SEMA has worked with the U.S. Congress to pass this as a federal policy change, and it became law back in 2015. Despite being a part of the Fixing America Surface Transportation Act, it has just recently become reality.
Now, the replica car law will only allow low volume manufacturers to build and sell up to 325 replica cars per year. Those vehicles will have to resemble production vehicles manufactures at least 25 years ago, but it will be the company's job to ensure it complies with all legal requirements concerning design copyright. Just because you can build a Bugatti replica does not mean you are legally allowed to sell it. Cease-and-desist letters are still a posibility with design or patent infringements.
Fortunately for regular customers, you do not have to know all the aspects of the law, you just need to know that those low-volume manufacturers will have to be registered with the EPA, NHTSA, and CARB before being allowed to sell turnkey replicas in the U.S..
Another good news is that conventional kit cars, as we all know them, will still be possible. The new law does not change anything regarding them, but just allows the sale of turnkey vehicles, which were not permitted until this change.
Now, it is important to note that these replicas just have to have the exterior "resemble the original vehicle," but the interior can be done as the customer wishes. That might anger vintage car enthusiasts obsessed with keeping everything original, but there is room for everyone under the sun.
Moreover, seat belts must be installed although the original vehicle lacked them, and no exceptions will be made. The same goes for current model-year emissions standards, which must also be respected. Both requests seem reasonable.
Another interesting leeway is the possibility of changing the overall dimensions of the replica by up to 10 percent to qualify for this rule. If you can make the proportions work with a different size, great job. Otherwise, tough luck, stick to the original if that is possible. Always remember to check what company owns the rights to the design of a vehicle before attempting to build or sell a replica of it.
It is also important to note that manufacturers who make and sell over 5,000 vehicles annually worldwide will not be able to import cars under these rules. That means that popular kit cars from countries outside the U.S. may not cross the Atlantic if the company that makes them builds and sells more than 5,000 of those a year. The most important part is allowing the sale of turnkey replica cars, mind you.
This is exciting news, if you ask us, and should make the replica car industry boom in the coming years. Many potential customers were not interested in assembly at home, and desired to buy something that just works and drives.
