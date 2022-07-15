Hoover's Got a "Brand New", 70-Year-Old Caddy – 1949 Cadillac Fastback Restomod

The story of this 1949 Cadillac Series 62 Sedanette goes back to a time when Hoovies Garage wasn’t even a thing yet. Tyler Hoover met the owner at a car show and mentioned he’d love to buy it, but the time wasn’t right, and the owner wasn’t ready to sell it.
Fast-forward 7 years later, the guy remembered Hoover after all this time, gave him a call, and sold him the car.
What makes the Sedanette extra special is the fact that it was Motortrend’s first-ever Car of the Year, back when the magazine was only three issues old.
The shiny black exterior goes great with the chrome accents, the wire wheels, and the white walls.
What you probably won't see right from the get-go is the gas cap, but that's on purpose. To replace the ugly hole on the side, the car's designer hid that behind the left taillight - you'll need to push a button to reveal it and fill up the tank. Neat!
Besides a modern Sony stereo, most of the dashboard looks just like in the old days. Apart from that, it's all vintage with functioning gauges and even sports a working clock.
The air conditioning doesn’t work as of yet, but at least Hoover can roll the windows down on those hot summer days ahead. Finally, the original seats and the steering wheel have also been replaced.
Since this is a restomod, the engine is not stock – there’s a big block five hundred cubic inch Cadillac V8 under the hood - the biggest one Cadillac ever put in passenger cars. And it doesn’t sound bad at all!
Apart from a few issues here and there and some upgrades that could be replaced (ahem, Sony stereo), this one seems like it could be a daily driver.
Overall, this Caddy looks so darn good that Snoop Dogg himself would probably be envious – although he’s got his fair share of old-school cars himself.
See for yourself what Hoover’s got his hands on this time by watching the video below.
What makes the Sedanette extra special is the fact that it was Motortrend’s first-ever Car of the Year, back when the magazine was only three issues old.
The shiny black exterior goes great with the chrome accents, the wire wheels, and the white walls.
What you probably won't see right from the get-go is the gas cap, but that's on purpose. To replace the ugly hole on the side, the car's designer hid that behind the left taillight - you'll need to push a button to reveal it and fill up the tank. Neat!
Besides a modern Sony stereo, most of the dashboard looks just like in the old days. Apart from that, it's all vintage with functioning gauges and even sports a working clock.
The air conditioning doesn’t work as of yet, but at least Hoover can roll the windows down on those hot summer days ahead. Finally, the original seats and the steering wheel have also been replaced.
Since this is a restomod, the engine is not stock – there’s a big block five hundred cubic inch Cadillac V8 under the hood - the biggest one Cadillac ever put in passenger cars. And it doesn’t sound bad at all!
Apart from a few issues here and there and some upgrades that could be replaced (ahem, Sony stereo), this one seems like it could be a daily driver.
Overall, this Caddy looks so darn good that Snoop Dogg himself would probably be envious – although he’s got his fair share of old-school cars himself.
See for yourself what Hoover’s got his hands on this time by watching the video below.