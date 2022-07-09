1970 Cadillac Eldorado Discovered After 38 Years, Hides V8 Muscle for Days

More on this:

1 This 1972 Cadillac Convertible Was Found in a Barn After 26 Years, Low-Mileage Surprise

2 Austin Power’s 1976 Cadillac Eldorado Looking for a New Owner, Pink Fur Galore

3 Red and Hot, This 1976 Eldorado Convertible Shows Less Than 2,500 Miles on the Clock

4 1975 Cadillac Eldorado Needs a Little Bit of You Behind the Wheel, and Something Else Too

5 1958 Cadillac Eldorado Biarritz Convertible Is a Rare, One-of-815 Tailfin Wonders