1970 Cadillac Eldorado Discovered After 38 Years, Hides V8 Muscle for Days

1970 was a pretty important year for the Eldorado, as Cadillac introduced several notable changes, not only in terms of styling but also as far as the available engines were concerned.
The new Eldorado sported a longer hood and a subtly refined grille whose main role was to highlight the massive power hiding under the hood. Because, after all, the big news this year was the introduction of Cadillac’s largest-ever V8 engine – the 500 (8.2-liter) unit developing 400 horsepower.
As the final year of the eight-generation Eldorado, the 1970 model continued to sell strong, once again accounting for approximately 10 percent of all cars sold by the GM brand.
Enter this surprising 1970 Cadillac Eldorado that spent close to four decades in a barn.
Posted on Craigslist by its current owner, the car comes as a project that requires a full restoration, but at first glance, this could end up becoming quite an easy project. Despite sitting for 38 years, the metal appears to be mostly solid, with only a few spots of rust and other scratches that must be fixed.
The brown leather interior looks good as well, but without a doubt, the number one selling point is the V8 muscle hiding under the hood. The car is fitted with the 8.2-liter engine that was specifically introduced for this model year, and according to the seller, it was running before the vehicle was moved to storage.
At first glance, this Cadillac is priced to sell, as the owner is willing to give up on their barn find for no less than $1,500. This is without a doubt an intriguing price tag, though, on the other hand, any potential buyer should still inspect the car in person before committing to a purchase.
The Eldorado comes without a title and is no longer registered, with the owner claiming it’ll let it go only with a bill of sale.
