1975 Cadillac Eldorado Needs a Little Bit of You Behind the Wheel, and Something Else Too

Back in the old days, when most car buyers were not interested in SUVs and pickups, and the word ‘crossover’ had yet to be used in the automotive world, sedans used to be the bread and butter of driveways across America. Land yachts were also a common sight, and Cadillac was known for arguably making some of the best that money could buy.
The Cadillac Eldorado pictured above in the gallery was born in that era, in 1975 to be more precise. This makes it part of the ninth generation, which was related to the Buick Riviera, and Oldsmobile Toronado, featuring a longitudinal front-engine, and front-wheel drive layout.
Made in two body styles, coupe and convertible, it came with an 8.2-liter V8 engine under that long hood, and for the final two years of production, until 1978, it was swapped with a 7.0-liter unit, with as many cylinders. As for the red copy in question, it obviously packs the larger mill, mated to an automatic transmission, with three speeds.
According to Mecum, which is responsible for finding it a new home, listing it for their June 9-11 Tulsa auction, it has power brakes and power steering. Electric windows and electrically-adjustable seats are said to be included too, alongside several other gizmos that used to be common for cars made in the 1970s. The red leather interior does need to be taken care of, and that’s pretty much our only issue with the car, from what we can see anyway. Well, that and maybe an exterior detailing as well, or perhaps a repaint.
Cadillac Eldorados made in 1975 are not that expensive. In fact, you could land one for about $10K, which could still get you to and fro without any issues (unless you’re really unlucky). That said, we have no idea what the value of the pictured car is, but we reckon it might fetch in excess of $20K, or maybe even $30K. Who knows, depending on how much interest it sparks, it might go for a little more than that.
