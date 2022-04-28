1958 Cadillac Eldorado Biarritz Convertible Is a Rare, One-of-815 Tailfin Wonders

It seems post-WWII America was a land of freedom, rock-and-roll, and tailfin excesses if you judge the period solely based on one of 1958’s most expensive new cars. That would be the Cadillac Eldorado Biarritz convertible, of course.
For a little context, the sales description by the Grand Rapids, Michigan-based Garage Kept Motors dealership provides a couple of excerpts from reputable sources like Hagerty or Hemmings. Naturally, one can read them both for more background. But, if time is of the essence, remember just that: in one of the “auto industry's most fabled years for styling and layered-on luxury, Cadillac produced this extraordinarily limited convertible.”
So, the first major highlight for this example sitting proudly in white over red-and-white like an open-top whale of the 1950s is that America’s premier luxury automaker only manufactured 815 examples of Cadillac Eldorado Biarritz convertibles. One of the rare few now resides as a true survivor in GKM’s inventory, with an odometer showing of just 53,105 miles (85,464 km for anyone not speaking Imperial units), which is a great showing if we are not dealing with a nasty case of TMU (total mileage unknown).
Moving on, as far as the design is concerned, we are just going to agree to the assessment that the “Eldorado Biarritz is a visual delight, inside and out.” No reason to argue with that – if you do not love tailfin-era cars then you are already way past thinking of buying this stunning example. Everyone else also needs to know the ’58 Caddy features the ubiquitous (for the year) 365ci V8, yet all these special Eldorado Biarritz units had something extra: “triple Rochester two-barrel carburetors (and) the Tri-Power engine produced 335 horsepower.”
As for other subtle details, the trim tag decoder takes diligent care of those, nominating this example with an Olympic White paintjob, an Ivory convertible top, and Vermillion Cape Buffalo leather for the interior. Naturally, this Eldorado Biarritz is not going to sell cheaply. Though, we do have to say the dealership’s asking price of $148,900 is a little positively surprising when considering all the facts.
