2021 Caddy Escalade ESV Shows How Old-School Murdered-Out Style Is Done Right

While many fans are urging the OEM to move faster towards the moment of the 2023 Escalade-V epiphany, the aftermarket world is not lying around and waiting for Cadillac. Instead, the customization trend keeps adding tons of personality to the hulking SUV.
Sure, Rolls-Royce's Cullinan has become a top choice for ultra-luxury SUV aficionados and the Lambo Urus continues to unabatedly dominate its super-SUV niche. And there’s reason to believe the expert folks over at the Los Angeles, California-based Platinum Motorsport Group when they say it has become increasingly hard to choose a favorite.
But that does not mean the traditional American-bling SUV has fallen out of favor or dropped out of their all-time top five. Besides, the fifth generation Caddy Escalade is still a freshly desirable apparition on the customization market and comes in two flavors for anyone willing to choose their style based on dimensions. As such, Platinum’s latest Caddy Escalade example comes in the form of a 2021 model year ESV that was created as a “bespoke commission” and somehow has recently become available to the general audience.
Marked for sale by the company (there is no official price tag attached to the social media reel, but they say it is just a DM or e-mail away) is an all-black 2021 Cadillac Escalade ESV that features a “full exterior monochrome black trim, lowered suspension,” and a neat set of aftermarket wheels as far as highlights are concerned. The latter is possibly a star attraction (or a complete letdown) for the public, as we are dealing with a humongous, 26-inch three-piece Classic wheel design recreation set dressed up in matching high-gloss black.
As such, the Escalade ESV easily joins the murdered-out-style crowd and shows us an old-school take done right... At least as far as some of the fans are concerned. Others will probably tell us this is not their all-black cup of tea, which is also equally acceptable as beauty is always in the eye of the beholder.
But that does not mean the traditional American-bling SUV has fallen out of favor or dropped out of their all-time top five. Besides, the fifth generation Caddy Escalade is still a freshly desirable apparition on the customization market and comes in two flavors for anyone willing to choose their style based on dimensions. As such, Platinum’s latest Caddy Escalade example comes in the form of a 2021 model year ESV that was created as a “bespoke commission” and somehow has recently become available to the general audience.
Marked for sale by the company (there is no official price tag attached to the social media reel, but they say it is just a DM or e-mail away) is an all-black 2021 Cadillac Escalade ESV that features a “full exterior monochrome black trim, lowered suspension,” and a neat set of aftermarket wheels as far as highlights are concerned. The latter is possibly a star attraction (or a complete letdown) for the public, as we are dealing with a humongous, 26-inch three-piece Classic wheel design recreation set dressed up in matching high-gloss black.
As such, the Escalade ESV easily joins the murdered-out-style crowd and shows us an old-school take done right... At least as far as some of the fans are concerned. Others will probably tell us this is not their all-black cup of tea, which is also equally acceptable as beauty is always in the eye of the beholder.