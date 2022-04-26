Back After 32 Years: 1970 Cadillac Eldorado Original California Car Is Ready to Roll

1970 was a pretty big year for the Eldorado, and without a doubt, the most notable moment was the debut of the all-new 500 (8.2-liter) engine.
Rated at 400 horsepower and 500 lb-ft of torque, this engine was the crème de la crème on the Eldorado, and Cadillac knew this very well. This is why the company wanted everybody to know when this monster was hiding under the hood of an Eldorado, so all examples came with a dedicated tag on the grille to reveal the displacement of the engine.
The production of the 1970 Eldorado, which was, in fact, the last year of the eight-generation series, started in September 1969, and it included approximately 23,850 units.
One of them is right here in front of your eyes, born and raised in California. While we know little about the engine under the hood, eBay seller woklejas2q6d says the car starts and drives, but it shouldn’t be considered road-worthy by any means.
This is because this Caddy needs a full bumper-to-bumper verification, as the car spent no less than 32 years in storage.
The seller claims they owned a Southern California dealership, and occasionally they ended up purchasing used cars with the intention of restoring them at some point. This Eldorado was brought in by its first and only owner, but unfortunately, it remained in storage, fully unrestored.
Now it’s back in business in the condition you can see in the pics, and while it’s pretty clear it continues to need a full overhaul, it still looks to be mostly solid. There are indeed some occasional metal issues here and there, but overall, it’s a gorgeous Cadillac that should totally return to the road.
The 1970 Eldorado started at $6,900, so it goes without saying it was a pretty expensive car. This hasn’t changed too much today, and while the bidding is at just $500, a reserve is also in place, so there’s a chance the car will end up selling for big bucks anyway.
