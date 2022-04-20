Someone Paid Serious Money for This 1959 Cadillac Series 62-Style Sofa

What’s a living room without a cool sofa, right? Well, this must’ve been the thought crossing the mind of this fellow auto enthusiast who spent $23,500 on a red upholstery sofa installed on the rear end of a 1959 Cadillac Series 62. The original lights are working too!
Anything remotely cool comes at a price. This sofa is something that can be shown to friends, business partners, relatives, you name it. It looks incredibly cool and has a good story behind it that can serve as an opener in some tete-a-tete situations.
The 1959 Cadillac Series 62 is remembered for its absurdly nice tailfins with bullet taillights. It represented the peak of the automotive pattern known that gave us the car tailfin. The vehicle was available in multiple variants, but the two-door convertible was the one that attracted all the attention. The Space Age design was really something to behold. It currently remains an interesting period for collectors and investors, as cars made in that era fetch good money at auctions.
But here we have a sofa that integrates the rear end of a 1959 Series 62. It’s made in such a way that it has you sitting in the trunk of a classic vehicle that’s been properly sourced and repurposed. Just put on a movie and you’re already back in time.
This piece of furniture was put together by a father that wanted to get this famous car design inside his son’s home. According to the description published by the auctioning website, the boy is getting rid of it because his father’s work has done very well in the past with car aficionados.
“This is a real, authentic, 1959 Cadillac rear end that was removed from an Arizona car and converted to a sofa. It utilizes all original components from the real car,” said the seller.
This couch shouldn’t be put where kids are having fun as it is too pointy but other than that it is a splendid piece of workmanship that utilizes high-end vinyl which imitates leather. At 81 inches wide and 39 inches deep, we can safely assume it’s comfortable and will help you unwind.
At the end of the day, it is a dream couch that shows how proper chrome, interior, paint, and bodywork should be done!
Now, it’s your turn. Would you pay $23,500 for a 1959 Cadillac Series 62-style sofa? Let us know down below. We’re reading everything.
