HondaJet Elite II Sky Limo Shown With Increased Range, New Paint, And Sheepskin Seats

These days, car enthusiasts have the 2022 Paris Motor Show to enjoy. Those with a passion for aircraft though look to Orlando, Florida, where the 2022 NBAA Business Aviation Convention & Exhibition (NBAA-BACE) is also in full swing.
All the big names of the industry have traveled there to showcase their newest and best aircraft, and for the Japanese from Honda, that translates into the refreshed HondaJet Elite II.
The successor of the Elite shown back in 2018, the aircraft traveled to Florida with several upgrades, the most important of which being an increased range. The jet can now travel for 1,547 nm (1,780 miles/2,865 km) on a single outing, thanks to the increased fuel capacity and takeoff weight (now at 11,100 pounds/5,035 kg), thus becoming according to the Japanese “the fastest, highest, and farthest flying aircraft in its class.”
Mechanically, the plane hasn’t changed much, but did receive ground spoilers meant to help it with takeoff and landing. The avionics continue to be based on the Garmin G3000, which gives the Elite II stabilized approach, and will soon (by the end of 2023) be expanded to include autothrottle and emergency autoland.
The cabin of the plane has been redesigned as well, and is now offered in two new design options, Onyx and Steel - on the outside, Honda presented a new paint scheme called Black Edition, visible in the main photo of this piece.
The aisle flooring comes in hardwood herringbone and plank patterns, there is a new acoustic treatment meant to offer a quieter flight, the pilot seats are now covered in sheepskin, and there are extra three inches of legroom for the ones flying the plane.
Honda did not say when the revamped Elite II will become available, and there is no mention of pricing either. According to industry sources though, the Japanese will charge close to $7 million for one.
