Honda Unveils HondaJet 2600 Concept, the World's First Transcontinental Light Jet

Honda Aircraft Company has unveiled the new concept during a special event hosted by the company at the 2021 NBAA Business Aviation Convention and Exhibition. Its design is based on the original HondaJet, maintaining its Over-The-Wing Engine Mount (OTWEM) configuration, which works with the airflow over the wing to minimize aerodynamic shockwave, increasing the jet's top speed.The aircraft's Natural Laminar Flow (NLF) technology on wings and fuselage nose and the carbon composite fuselage are also retained. Building upon these technological advancements, the HondaJet 2600 Concept will have sufficient range to enable it to compete in the mid-size segment.With a range of 2,625 nautical miles (3,021 miles/ 4,861 km), Honda aims to make the HondaJet 2600 the world's first light jet that can fly nonstop transcontinental flight across the U.S.It offers a spacious interior that can seat 11 passengers and class-leading pressurization with a cabin altitude of 6,363 feet (1,939 meters) at its max operating altitude of 47,000 feet (14,326 meters). Guests will also be able to choose from 3 types of modular and customizable cabin configurations.The aircraft was designed to be operated by a single pilot. As a result, the cockpit features advanced technologies such as electrification and automated systems, including autothrottle and autobrake. An additional high-tech interface will also reduce the pilot's workload.Honda aims to deliver a sustainable aircraft capable of reducing carbon emissions by up to 20% compared to traditional light jets. Not only that, but its advanced integrated technologies will make the concept 40% more fuel-efficient than a mid-size jet."With the HondaJet 2600 Concept, which enables efficient transcontinental flight, offers new level of cabin comfort and capacity, and dramatically reduces CO2 emssions, we are introducing a new generation of business jets," said Honda Aircraft chief executive Michimasa Fujino.

