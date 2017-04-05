Honda Shows New 2018 Off-Road Motorcycles

autoevolution
5 Apr 2017, 14:53 UTC
Demonstrating its commitment to this segment, Honda just announced its first off-road motorcycles for 2017, releasing details about four models in the CRF range, a line of bikes that is renowned for being enjoyable and reliable.
When it comes to midsize four-stroke fun bikes, there are two models to choose from Honda - the CRF125F or its CRF125FB larger-wheeled brother. Both machines feature a great balance between performance and comfort, with the shared goal of delivering a safe and exhilarating ride for off-road enthusiasts.

The 125cc single-cylinder engine that powers both bikes offer enough oomph for teen and small adults to ride on any terrain while the four-speed transmission offers a great platform from which to learn proper clutch usage.

The primary difference between the CRF125F and CRF125FB lies in the wheel size, with the former having a 17-inch front/14-inch rear setup, while the latter boasting a bigger 19/16 inch combo. The bigger-wheeled version also features more suspension travel and taller gearing.

Both bikes will be available starting July this year, at a price of $2,999 and $3,999 respectively.

Next in line is the Honda CRF110F, which takes cues from the larger models while delivering full-size servings of fun in a small, easy-to-handle package. Beginner riders will love its four-speed automatic transmission, bulletproof mechanics, strong drum brakes, and the 26.3-inch seat height.

Available starting the same month as the other two, the CRF110F will be offered at $2,249.

Finally, the new Honda CRF50F enjoys a legendary heritage dating back to the days of the Honda Z50. The 50cc bike features modern styling, incredible durability, and a nice blend of usable power and effortless handling.

It weighs only 111 lb and its air-cooled thumper is mated with an automatic clutch for ease of exploitation. Definitely a great starting bike for a kid, and it comes in at only $1,499.
