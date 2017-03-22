KTM Enduro Racing Team Is Ready For 2017 Season

Staying under the guidance of highly-experienced team manager Fabio Farioli, all four KTM Enduro Factory Racing riders have announced that are ready to battle for top honors at the nine-round long series which are scheduled to start on March 25/26 in Finland.





Alongside the man will be 21-year-old Josep Garcia, riding on the same 250cc model. Claiming third in the 2016 Enduro Junior World Championship and an impressive Enduro 1 class victory at the 2016 ISDE, the Spaniard will enter his first full season of senior class competition. In the EnduroGP league, leading KTM Enduro Factory Racing’s charge will be three-time championship Christophe Nambotin. Back in top condition after a challenging 2016 season, the French rider is looking to re-establish himself as a champion in the saddle of the KTM 300 EXC machine."I have a lot of motivation going into this year’s world championship,” confirms Nambotin. “2016 was a very difficult season for me with injuries, so I want to show again that I can fight for a world championship title. Returning to a 300cc two-stroke after three years on four strokes is a change I’m looking forward to. I am really enjoying being back on a 300, so I hope for good things this season."Joining him in the EnduroGP class is 23-year-old Brit Nathan Watson. A stand-out performer during his debut Enduro World Championship campaign last year, in 2017 the KTM rider will be looking to challenge for the coveted EnduroGP title aboard a KTM 350 EXC-F mode.Moving on to the Enduro 2 class, Daniel Sanders is known to join the KTM Enduro Factory Racing, with the Australian set to contest the league on a KTM 250 EXC bike. Relocating to Europe at the beginning of the year, the two-time ISDE Enduro 3 class champion is looking forward to his first full season of EnduroGP.Alongside the man will be 21-year-old Josep Garcia, riding on the same 250cc model. Claiming third in the 2016 Enduro Junior World Championship and an impressive Enduro 1 class victory at the 2016 ISDE, the Spaniard will enter his first full season of senior class competition.