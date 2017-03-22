KTM Enduro Racing Team Is Ready For 2017 Season

Staying under the guidance of highly-experienced team manager Fabio Farioli, all four KTM Enduro Factory Racing riders have announced that are ready to battle for top honors at the nine-round long series which are scheduled to start on March 25/26 in Finland.
In the EnduroGP league, leading KTM Enduro Factory Racing’s charge will be three-time championship Christophe Nambotin. Back in top condition after a challenging 2016 season, the French rider is looking to re-establish himself as a champion in the saddle of the KTM 300 EXC
machine.
"I have a lot of motivation going into this year’s world championship,”
confirms Nambotin. “2016 was a very difficult season for me with injuries, so I want to show again that I can fight for a world championship title. Returning to a 300cc two-stroke after three years on four strokes is a change I’m looking forward to. I am really enjoying being back on a 300, so I hope for good things this season."
Joining him in the EnduroGP class is 23-year-old Brit Nathan Watson. A stand-out performer during his debut Enduro World Championship campaign last year, in 2017 the KTM rider will be looking to challenge for the coveted EnduroGP title aboard a KTM 350 EXC-F mode.
Moving on to the Enduro 2 class, Daniel Sanders is known to join the KTM Enduro Factory Racing, with the Australian set to contest the league on a KTM
250 EXC bike. Relocating to Europe at the beginning of the year, the two-time ISDE Enduro 3 class champion is looking forward to his first full season of EnduroGP.
Alongside the man will be 21-year-old Josep Garcia, riding on the same 250cc model. Claiming third in the 2016 Enduro Junior World Championship and an impressive Enduro 1 class victory at the 2016 ISDE, the Spaniard will enter his first full season of senior class competition.