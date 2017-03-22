autoevolution
DON'T MISS:  2017 Geneva Motor Show Highlights  

KTM Enduro Racing Team Is Ready For 2017 Season

 
22 Mar 2017, 14:59 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Moto
Staying under the guidance of highly-experienced team manager Fabio Farioli, all four KTM Enduro Factory Racing riders have announced that are ready to battle for top honors at the nine-round long series which are scheduled to start on March 25/26 in Finland.
In the EnduroGP league, leading KTM Enduro Factory Racing’s charge will be three-time championship Christophe Nambotin. Back in top condition after a challenging 2016 season, the French rider is looking to re-establish himself as a champion in the saddle of the KTM 300 EXC machine.

"I have a lot of motivation going into this year’s world championship,” confirms Nambotin. “2016 was a very difficult season for me with injuries, so I want to show again that I can fight for a world championship title. Returning to a 300cc two-stroke after three years on four strokes is a change I’m looking forward to. I am really enjoying being back on a 300, so I hope for good things this season."

Joining him in the EnduroGP class is 23-year-old Brit Nathan Watson. A stand-out performer during his debut Enduro World Championship campaign last year, in 2017 the KTM rider will be looking to challenge for the coveted EnduroGP title aboard a KTM 350 EXC-F mode.

Moving on to the Enduro 2 class, Daniel Sanders is known to join the KTM Enduro Factory Racing, with the Australian set to contest the league on a KTM 250 EXC bike. Relocating to Europe at the beginning of the year, the two-time ISDE Enduro 3 class champion is looking forward to his first full season of EnduroGP.

Alongside the man will be 21-year-old Josep Garcia, riding on the same 250cc model. Claiming third in the 2016 Enduro Junior World Championship and an impressive Enduro 1 class victory at the 2016 ISDE, the Spaniard will enter his first full season of senior class competition.
ktm racing ktm motorcycles off-road enduro
 
If Peugeot Citroen Buys Opel it's all Downhill for Volkswagen The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Has Ford Pulled a Prank on Everyone With the 2017 GT? BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
The End of Sedans is Nigh! DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
How Cars Are Getting More Expensive Every Year How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car The Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About FoodThe Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About Food
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
 

Our latest Testdrives:

2016 Ford Focus RS84
2016 BMW 320d xDrive 78
2016 CITROEN C4 Picasso 1.6 e-HDi64
2016 NISSAN 370Z Nismo73
2016 BENTLEY Bentayga W1289
2016 Infiniti Q50 Red Sport 40079
2016 BMW 750Li xDrive84
2017 Kia Sportage75
2016 Audi A4 3.0 TDI quattro82
2016 Nissan Maxima78