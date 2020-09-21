Honda NSX Reimagined With Retro-Futuristic Exterior Design, Minimalist Cockpit

The NSX was a ground-breaking design for its time, a mid-engine sports car unlike the Italian exotica of that era. Marketed under the Acura brand in the United States, the first generation is also beautiful thanks to some clever styling tricks.
As such, it’s easy to understand why the second gen wasn’t received well by the NSX community and pretty much everyone else. But at the same time, Honda would have been criticized if the newcomer would have been too close to the original in terms of exterior design. One can only dream, though…
Industrial and automotive designer Jordan Rubinstein-Towler is one of those dreamers, and the “NSX Concept” he penned serves as a tribute to the first gen and a reinterpretation of the second generation. Imagined “as a modern evolution of the original car produced from 1990 to 2005,” the rendering before you features “a transverse-mounted aspirated V6 and a carbon-composite occupant cell.”
First things first, natural aspiration isn’t possible in the day and age of forced induction and electrification. Secondly, Honda has switched from a transverse to a longitudinal layout for the V6 engine. To this effect, it’s easy to understand why the naysayers are not exactly fond of the all-wheel-drive hybrid supercar.
Turning our attention back to the design study, Jordan has also worked his magic on the interior of the NSX Concept. Two styles are offered, namely a three-pedal setup plus paddles on the steering wheel along with a minimalist transmission lever on the center console. Both versions are beautiful in their simplicity, and the “less is more” approach to interior design is far more elegant than Honda’s interior.
Back in the real world, have you heard that latest report from Japan? Towards the end of 2021 for the 2022 model year, the NSX is supposed to get the Type R treatment according to Best Car magazine. The motoring publication also makes a case for the NSX Spider, but then again, we should point out that Honda hasn’t been spied testing either of these versions.
