Honda Heading To 2017 AIMExpo In Ohio

The American International Motorcycle Expo (AIMExpo) recently announced that American Honda Motor Co., Inc. will make its return to the show floor in 2017. The fifth-year event will take place at the Greater Columbus Convention Center in Ohio’s state capital for the first time.





“AIMExpo presented by Nationwide is an excellent venue for us to engage with our dealers,” said Chuck Boderman, Vice President, Motorcycle Division at American Honda Motor Co., Inc. “With the show moving to Ohio it will allow more of our network to take advantage of this opportunity and to showcase our North American Headquarters just down the road in Marysville.”



The bike maker is expected to showcase an array of 2018 models, including the new



The announcement of Honda’s return to the Motorcycle Industry Council produced North American powersports expo come on the heels of their partnership with Genuine Broaster Chicken Honda to contest the Superbike class in the MotoAmerica series.



To celebrate this, Honda is planning to have professional racer Jake Gagne and his Genuine Broaster Chicken CBR 1000RR superbike in attendance in Columbus to meet with dealers and consumers throughout the show.



“Honda has experienced the value of AIMExpo presented by Nationwide and has leveraged the platform to great benefit of their brand,” said Larry Little, Vice President & General Manager, MIC Events. “With 41 percent of the nation’s dealerships and 50 percent of the US population within 500 miles of Columbus we look to make 2017 the best show yet, and Honda’s commitment contributes greatly to that goal.”



So, if you want to check out Honda’s latest motorcycle and also meet a racing rider, don’t forget to visit booths 1347 and 1535 on the AIMExpo show floor. As a returning exhibitor, Honda came up with a plan that allows it to take advantage of the broad range of show elements, specifically leveraging the increased dealer attendance and engagement in the Columbus location.“AIMExpo presented by Nationwide is an excellent venue for us to engage with our dealers,” said Chuck Boderman, Vice President, Motorcycle Division at American Honda Motor Co., Inc. “With the show moving to Ohio it will allow more of our network to take advantage of this opportunity and to showcase our North American Headquarters just down the road in Marysville.”The bike maker is expected to showcase an array of 2018 models, including the new CRF off-road range as well as the astounding CBR1000RR . Maybe the re-launched 2018 NM4 will get to be seen on the show floor.The announcement of Honda’s return to the Motorcycle Industry Council produced North American powersports expo come on the heels of their partnership with Genuine Broaster Chicken Honda to contest the Superbike class in the MotoAmerica series.To celebrate this, Honda is planning to have professional racer Jake Gagne and his Genuine Broaster Chicken CBR 1000RR superbike in attendance in Columbus to meet with dealers and consumers throughout the show.“Honda has experienced the value of AIMExpo presented by Nationwide and has leveraged the platform to great benefit of their brand,” said Larry Little, Vice President & General Manager, MIC Events. “With 41 percent of the nation’s dealerships and 50 percent of the US population within 500 miles of Columbus we look to make 2017 the best show yet, and Honda’s commitment contributes greatly to that goal.”So, if you want to check out Honda’s latest motorcycle and also meet a racing rider, don’t forget to visit booths 1347 and 1535 on the AIMExpo show floor.