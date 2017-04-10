autoevolution

All-New Volvo XC60 Priced from £37,205 with D4, D5 PowerPulse and T5 Engines

 
The brand new Volvo XC60 is now available for order in the UK, priced from £37,205 OTR. AWD is standard, but three are three engines and three trim levels to chose from, resulting in a bewildering array of configurations.
The base model in Britain will be the D4 AWD Momentum. Its standard 8-speed automatic gearbox is connected in this case to a 2.0-liter four-cylinder diesel engine producing 190 hp, with combined fuel consumption of up to 55.4 mpg and CO2 emissions of 133 g/km.

Those after more power can opt for the D5 powertrain, which like the BMW X5 xDrive25d uses a twin-turbo setup to offer 235 hp. It also benefits from the PowerPulse system that made its debut in the 90 series. Volvo installed an air compressor to give the engine better response by spinning up the turbo without exhaust gasses at low revs. However, you can only have the D5 engine with the sporty R-Design or the top Inscription trim levels, which cost £43,205 and £44,705, respectively.

If you're worried about diesels being banned in London or other major cities, the RHD XC60 is also available with the T5 powertrain starting from £37,900 in Momentum trim. In other markets, Volvo offers the XC60 T6 with a supercharger and 320 hp, but that won't be available in Britain. What we can tell you is that the T8 Twin Engine plug-in hybrid will become the flagship of the UK range towards the end of the year.

As standard, even entry-level Momentum variants come with heated leather seats, LED headlights with the active high beam, two-zone climate control with 'CleanZone' air-filtration system and 18-inch wheels. The 9-inch Sensus system is also free, but Smartphone Integration is optional, and includes Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

"We're incredibly excited about the brand-new XC60. Not only does it bring all the style and advanced technology from our larger cars to our best-selling SUV, it is the latest step in Volvo's transformation," Jon Wakefield, Managing Director of Volvo Car UK.

The new XC60 is available to order now, with the first customer deliveries expected in late summer.
