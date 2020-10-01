Honda CB900F Bol d’Or Meets German Craftmanship, Grace Happens

3 Treat Yourself to Sticky Pirelli P Zero Rubber With 2021 Hyundai Sonata

Personally, I’ll admit this stunning work of rolling art had me lost for words! If you’re finding yourself in a similar position, then you may want to consider heading over to this guy’s HB Customs’ Holger Breuer is no stranger to the glorious realm of unique two-wheelers. The moto wizard completed his very first build all the way back in 2004. Ever since his introductory project, this ambitious fellow managed to deliver over thirty one-off entities. Let me tell you, each and every single one of these things is a genuine testament to Breuer’s remarkable abilities.As you browse his magnificent portfolio, you’ll find absolutely no shortage of breathtaking creatures that’ll have just about any gearhead drooling. These include his spectacular Kawasaki Z650-based venture, a sinister Triumph T100 and one brutal Harley Davidson Softail Slim, to name a few.To give you an idea as to what this German magician is capable of achieving, we’ll be having a quick look at one of his projects. The exploit in question in based on a truly ravishing showstopper, namely Honda ’s iconic CB900F Bol d’Or. Before we go into any details about the build itself, I’ll be taking a minute to point out a few of the stock bike’s main specs and features.Let’s set thing’s straight, the revered CB900F is one hell of a donor to work with. It is put in motion by a ruthless four-strokeinline-four leviathan, with a compression ratio of 8.8:1 and four valves per cylinder head. This feral piece of Japanese machinery prides itself with four Keihin carburetors and a humungous displacement of 901cc.The air-cooled behemoth will produce up to 95 hp at 9,000 rpm, while 57 pound-feet (77 Nm) of monstrous twisting force will be accomplished at approximately 8,000 rpm. This ungodly power travels to a chain final drive by means of a five-speed transmission. As a result, Honda’s fierce Bol d’Or is blessed with a respectable top speed of 135 mph (217 kph). Additionally, it’ll be more than happy to run the quarter mile in just under 12 seconds at 110 mph (178 kph).At the front, suspension duties are taken good care of by a pair of air-assisted telescopic forks, joined by a double-sided swingarm and dual adjustable shocks on the opposite end. Stopping power is handled by twin 280 mm (11 inches) brake discs up front and a single 297 mm (11.7 inches) rotor at the rear. Lastly, the entire structure has a dry weight of 513 lbs (233 kg).As to Breuer’s one-of-a-kind CB900F, the building process kicked off with a frame transplant. Its original steel double cradle unit was removed to make room for an aftermarket counterpart from the experts over at Jung, a reputed German producer of framework.The following step consisted of treating the colossal inline-four mill to a comprehensive overhaul. He replaced its standard Keihin carbs with a set of top-grade modules from Mikuni’s inventory and crafted a custom four-into-one exhaust system, as well as a carbon fiber airbox. Ultimately, the engine’s power output figure jumped all the way up to 110 hp.Next, the surgeon went about honoring Bol d’Or’s front suspension with a Suzuki GSXR’s forks, while the rear end received a Wilbers monoshock. Furthermore, its wheels are hugged by high-performance Diabola Supercorsa tires from the almighty Pirelli.Breuer undertook the painstaking task of fabricating several aluminum bodywork components by hand, such as a handsome fuel tank, a slim tail section and even a flawless front fairing that keeps things looking vintage. To top it all off, he raided Motogadget’s catalogue for an array of modern electricals and installed adjustable Magura levers.Personally, I’ll admit this stunning work of rolling art had me lost for words! If you’re finding yourself in a similar position, then you may want to consider heading over to this guy’s Instagram profile for some more custom goodness.