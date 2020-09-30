Custom Honda GL1000 Gold Wing Received a Heart Transplant, Boasts 1520cc

4 Acura NSX Type R to Debut with About 650 HP at the End of 2021

Take, for instance, a 1977 model of the Gold Wing family. The ferocious tourer is brought to life by an ominous four-stroke OHC boxer inline-four mill, with a compression ratio of 9.2:1 and two valves per cylinder head. This feral liquid-cooled leviathan has an enormous displacement of no less than 999cc.



It is perfectly capable of producing up to 82 hp at 7,500 rpm, along with 61 pound-feet (83 Nm) of brutal twisting force at around 5,500 revs. This malicious power is handed over to a shaft final drive by means of a five-speed transmission. Ultimately, GL1000 is blessed with a generous top speed of just under 122 mph (196 kph), which isn’t too bad for a colossus that weights as much as 650 pounds (295 kg) with a full gas tank, if you ask me.







Without going into any other details, it’s quite safe to conclude that we’re dealing with a showstopper! As such, I’ll bet the folks over at Dragon’s Motorcycles had one hell of a time crafting their gorgeously monstrous one-off Goldie – a remarkable display of mechanical artwork that looks like it eats tarmac for breakfast.



Ever since its debut, the Spanish workshop’s fiendish two-wheeled masterpiece was featured in a plethora of press releases that praised its sheer magnificence. Needless to say, their unique creature guarantees to leave just about any moto-loving gearhead in awe.



For starters, GL1000’s standard engine was replaced with that of a glorious GL1500C Valkyrie. This nasty piece of liquid-cooled machinery prides itself with as many as six Keihin carburetors and an astronomical displacement of 1520cc, which is simply staggering.



SOHC boxer powerplant has a compression ratio of 9.8:1 and a total of twelve valves. At 6,000 revs, it will generate 100 ponies, accompanied by an unholy torque output of 96 pound-feet (130 Nm) at 5,000 rpm.



To accommodate this untamed beast, Gold Wing’s frame and swingarm were subjected to an array of thoughtful tweaks that prepare them for their new duties. You may also notice a set of carbs from a ‘68



After treating the suspension to a complete overhaul using top-grade Ohlins components, the Madrid-based firm turned their attention to the finishing touches. The original fuel tank was disposed of to make room for a CB750’s handsome item, while Motogadget supplied the electricals. These include an aftermarket gauge and an M-Lock starter setup, as well as a juicy M-Unit that keeps everything running.



And there we have it. In conclusion, I’ll have to admit that I find Dragon’s exploit to be fascinating in the truest sense of the word!



