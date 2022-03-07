Historic Luxury Yacht Designed by a Swedish Count Can Be Bought With Crypto

While most are dazzled by the futuristic silhouettes and innovative design features of modern superyachts, some are drawn to classic yachts that exude an unmatched elegance and sophistication. Even more so, when such a yacht was designed by and for a Count, having kept its distinctive royal allure for half a century.
There aren’t too many historic ships on the market these days, so the ones that have made it through the decades should be treasured for their legacy. Even more rare are the vessels that combine a rich history with high-quality amenities that can rival those of younger luxury yachts. Stella Nova is one of them. Its beginnings date back to the 1960s when Swedish Count Lennart Berndotte drew up the original plans himself.
Built by the German shipyard Schiffswerft Hameln in 1971, the 89-foot-long (27.4 meters) classic yacht became the Count’s summer residence on water, cruising along the coasts of Sweden and Denmark. For over three decades, it played this noble role. The Stella Nova would be relaunched only in 2006, after an extensive overhaul had been commissioned three years earlier.
The yacht with royal roots re-emerged with a full repaint, new engines, new electric systems, and a new interior. The complex renovation was carried out by Pampas Marina, together with Scania, Nautor Swan, and Retloffs Carpentry, and the result was worth it. The beautiful vessel with a bright white steel hull and aluminum superstructure boasted two Scania V8 (DI1643) engines and five stylish cabins that could accommodate up to ten guests.
The sundeck and foredeck welcome guests to relax and enjoy the view from the cozy lounging areas. The bridge reveals a traditional large wooden steering wheel. There’s also a sauna, a kitchen, and an indoor dining area onboard the Stella Nova. In terms of performance, the renovated vessel can hit 18 knots (20.7 mph/33.3 kph).
The irony is that a historic yacht that’s half a century old can be purchased today with crypto. According to the listing at Superyachts Monaco, the asking price for the royal Stella Nova is $1.33 million (€950,000) that can be paid in crypto as well – a modern type of transaction for a timeless boat.
